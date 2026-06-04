Nigeria Launches Land Fund to Empower Young Agripreneurs

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD) launched the Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund (YiALTF) in Abuja on Monday, easing farmland access for young entrepreneurs and confronting rising youth unemployment.

The ministry built the fund with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and First City Monument Bank (FCMB). Officials want to support 500,000 enterprises run by young people and train six million youths within three years.

The programme will convert the ministry’s 42 Youth Development Centres into agribusiness hubs offering training, financing, and enterprise incubation. At the launch ceremony, ten young farmers each received one million naira grants to scale up their ventures.

Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande said “access to land remains one of the biggest barriers confronting young people today.”

Budget and Economic Planning Minister Atiku Bagudu called the fund a testament to Nigeria’s drive to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs. He said it would dismantle longstanding obstacles to land ownership and strengthen the agricultural sector.

FCMB’s Divisional Head of Agribusiness, Kudzai Gumunyu, pledged to make farming more profitable and financeable for young people. He pointed to the bank’s AgTech Aggregator Programme, which backs young innovators solving problems across the value chain.

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director General Olakunle Nafiu praised the partnership, saying it would nurture a new generation of agripreneurs capable of transforming Nigerian agriculture.