Nigeria Joins Ghana In Pulling Citizens From South Africa

Nigeria plans to repatriate more than 1,000 of its nationals from South Africa amid rising hostility toward migrants, its foreign ministry said, days after Ghana brought home hundreds of its own citizens.

The foreign ministry said on Friday that screening for the voluntary scheme began on Thursday. Spokesman Kimiebi Ebienfa said the final number had not been confirmed. “We are expecting over 1,000 persons,” he said.

Nigeria’s High Commission in Pretoria said in a communique that it had negotiated waivers with South African authorities so that Nigerians with immigration related offences could leave on the planned repatriation flights rather than face detention.

The step follows a similar move by Ghana, which recently repatriated about 300 of its nationals, the first batch of an expected 800, after protests and attacks targeting foreigners.

South Africa, one of the continent’s most industrialised economies, has long drawn migrant workers from across Africa. But unemployment above 30 percent and recurring xenophobic tensions have fuelled periodic violence against foreign nationals.

In recent weeks, a citizen led group has demanded that undocumented migrants leave by 30 June, raising fears of fresh unrest after past attacks that killed dozens. South African authorities have stepped up immigration enforcement while urging citizens not to take the law into their own hands.

The episode has renewed debate across Africa over xenophobia, migration and the gap between the continent’s integration ideals and the treatment of migrants.