Nigeria Holds Talks with US Over Military Threat

Nigeria’s government is engaged in diplomatic discussions with United States authorities following military threats issued by President Donald Trump over alleged violence against Christians in the West African nation.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris disclosed the ongoing talks during an interview on Sky News, stating that diplomatic channels are proving effective toward easing tensions between the two governments. He expressed confidence that improved communication is helping US officials better understand Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

“Channels of communication have been opened. I can confirm that we are talking with them, and I think they are understanding the situation better. We believe that most of the information is a result of a lack of a proper understanding of the diversity and complexity of the problem we have at hand,” the minister stated.

Idris explained that the Nigerian government has not lost any territory to Boko Haram terrorists, emphasizing that the conflict against insurgency differs from conventional warfare. He alleged that a direct connection exists between a proscribed separatist group and US lobby organizations aimed at misinforming American authorities.

“Let me also put it out there that we are seeing a direct connection between (US) lobbyists and (a) proscribed terrorist organisation in Nigeria, and we have seen how they have set up this lobby in the US, contacting high-up people in the United States to help them to lobby,” Idris said.

The minister affirmed that the United States has historically supported Nigeria in counterterrorism efforts and emphasized the country’s continued need for collaboration to eliminate terrorism. He called for renewed partnership to achieve lasting peace.

“What we are saying is that, yes, indeed, the situation is there. We have conflict in Nigeria. We have a security situation in Nigeria, but in the past, the United States government has helped Nigerian authorities to deal with this situation. So we are calling on them to partner with us once again, to help push this, and then we have peace once and for all in our country,” the minister stated.

Idris expressed surprise at some figures coming from the United States and its position on the issue, urging the international community to understand the unique characteristics of Nigeria’s situation. He challenged the authenticity of data being used to support claims of religious intolerance in Nigeria, arguing the information cannot withstand scientific scrutiny.

“Some of the assumptions are based on data that largely cannot stand any scientific scrutiny,” he said.

The minister maintained that Nigeria’s constitution protects religious freedom and that the country remains a multi-faith nation despite ongoing conflict, which he insisted was not rooted in religious persecution. He acknowledged that the government shares international concerns about violence but stressed the need for understanding the complexity and diversity of the security challenges.

“We want to tell the world that this is not the case, and to appeal to them that we share the concern of people from our country. We also share the concern of the international community, including the United States, about some of these killings going on. But what we want at this point is an understanding of the diversity and the complexity of the situation,” Idris added.

Two weeks ago, President Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over the killing of Christians in the country, describing the situation as Christian genocide. He threatened to order US military operations in Nigeria to stop the killings and warned of halting all aid to Nigeria if the government fails to address the violence.

The designation and threats mark a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with approximately 220 million people, has faced ongoing security challenges from various insurgent groups, including Boko Haram in the northeast and armed groups in other regions.

The country’s security situation involves multiple complex factors including ethnic tensions, resource competition, banditry, and extremist violence. Religious leaders from both Christian and Muslim communities have worked together to promote peace and counter narratives of religious conflict.

Nigeria’s response through diplomatic engagement rather than confrontation reflects the government’s strategy to manage the dispute while maintaining the historically strong relationship between the two countries. The outcome of these diplomatic talks could significantly impact security cooperation, trade relations, and development assistance between Nigeria and the United States.