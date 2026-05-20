Nigeria Holds Benchmark Rate at 26.50 Percent

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 26.50 percent after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to hold rates amid renewed inflationary pressure and elevated global economic uncertainty.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said policymakers remained focused on anchoring inflation expectations and preserving macroeconomic stability following the committee’s meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The decision follows a 50 basis point reduction earlier this year that brought the rate down from 27 percent, marking the first easing move after an extended period of elevated rates through most of 2025. Most economists had anticipated a hold as inflation trends reversed following months of gradual decline.

Nigeria’s headline inflation rose for the second consecutive month in April, driven partly by higher domestic fuel costs linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict involving Iran, which has increased global oil market volatility and pushed up transportation and food prices. The reversal has reduced the case for further near-term rate cuts.

Nigeria now holds one of the highest benchmark interest rates globally as authorities work to stabilise prices and support the naira following years of severe inflation and currency volatility. High borrowing costs continue to weigh on private sector investment and consumer spending, even as the central bank argues that tight monetary conditions remain necessary to prevent a return to runaway inflation.

President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform programme, which included fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate liberalisation since 2023, has drawn praise from international financial institutions but also contributed to sharp increases in living costs. Markets will closely track upcoming inflation data, exchange rate performance, and global oil prices for signals on the timing of any future easing.