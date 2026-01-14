Nigeria Hires US Firm to Lobby on Security and Religious Violence

Nigeria has hired Washington lobbying firm DCI Group in a nine‑million‑dollar contract to communicate its security efforts to United States policymakers. Documents filed with the US Department of Justice reveal the six‑month agreement began on December 17, 2025.

The contract focuses on outlining Nigeria’s measures to protect Christian communities and sustain US support for counterterrorism operations in West Africa. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, engaged the firm through Kaduna‑based Aster Legal.

Nigeria has paid 4.5 million dollars as an advance retainer, with monthly fees set at 750,000 dollars. The deal includes an automatic extension clause unless terminated with 60 days’ notice.

This move follows the US redesignation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” in October 2025 over allegations of violence against Christians. US officials have accused Nigeria of failing to protect religious minorities, while Nigerian authorities maintain the crisis is driven by terrorism and criminal violence, not religious persecution.

In November 2025, former President Donald Trump warned of potential military intervention if violence against Christians continued, raising diplomatic tensions between both nations.