Nigeria High Commission in Ghana Hosts Festive Christmas Carol, Year-End Celebration

The Nigeria High Commission in Ghana on Friday hosted a colorful Christmas Carol and End of Year Party, bringing together diplomats, including; Dr Juliette Tuakli, Mercy Ship’s Diplomatic Ambassador and CEO of Family Child &Associates (FCA), Mrs. Uray Obuah-Nwosa and Mr. Olufemi Olonijolu amongst others, members of the Nigerian community and Ghanaian guests in a celebration of faith, unity and goodwill.

The event, held on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at the conference room of the Nigeria High Commission in Accra, blended spiritual reflection with festive cheer, marking the close of the year in an atmosphere of harmony and gratitude.

Activities commenced with a thanksgiving prayer, setting a reverent tone for the evening. This was followed by presentations of songs, including a congregational hymn that drew enthusiastic participation from guests. Bible readings, special choral renditions and the ceremonial cutting of the Christmas cake further highlighted the program, reinforcing the spirit of the season.

In a unique and symbolic gesture, His Excellency, Ambassador Dayo Adeoye, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana, pleasantly encouraged the choir led by a team of choristers made up of diplomats and staff of the Nigeria High Commission, drawing applause and admiration from attendees for his hands-on participation.

Delivering his welcome address, Ambassador Adeoye expressed appreciation to guests for their presence and support throughout the year. He wished Nigerians both in Ghana and back home, as well as friends of Nigeria, a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, emphasizing the importance of unity, peace and mutual respect between Nigeria and Ghana.

The event attracted a distinguished audience, including local and foreign diplomats, members of the diplomatic corps, as well as a cross-section of Nigerians and Ghanaians, reflecting the strong bilateral relationship between both countries.

Rev. Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman of KRIF FOUNDATION and organizers of The upcoming maiden edition of the much anticipated and talked about Regal Influence Summit, who also served as chairman of the occasion, delivered a heartwarming message. He encouraged attendees to embrace the true meaning of Christmas—love, service and compassion—and to carry these values into the coming year.

The Christmas Carol and End of Year Party concluded on a high note, leaving guests with renewed hope and a shared commitment to fostering stronger community ties and diplomatic goodwill in the year ahead.

By Kingsley Asiedu