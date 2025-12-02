Nigeria Grants Asylum To Guinea Bissau Opposition Leader

Nigeria has granted special protection to Guinea Bissau opposition presidential candidate Fernando Dias da Costa following reported threats to his life, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Monday.

President Bola Tinubu approved da Costa’s placement under protection within the Nigerian Embassy in Bissau, according to a letter dated 30 November addressed to Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission President Omar Alieu Touray. Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar signed the correspondence, which outlined the government’s position on the developing crisis.

Da Costa had competed against incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo in presidential elections held on 23 November. Both candidates claimed victory before results could be officially announced. Military officers seized power on 26 November, just hours before the electoral commission was expected to release official results.

Brigadier General Dinis Incanha, head of the presidential military office, led the takeover. The officers formed the High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order, announcing they had assumed total control of the country. They claimed to be preventing a plot to manipulate election results orchestrated by politicians and a known drug trafficker.

General Horta Inta A Na Man was installed as transitional president on 27 November for a one year period. President Embalo, who had also been arrested during the coup, was later allowed to leave for Senegal.

The Nigerian government’s letter stated that Tinubu’s decision responds to credible threats against da Costa and reflects the country’s commitment to safeguarding democratic processes in the region. Nigeria requested ECOWAS to direct its Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea Bissau (ESSMGB) to provide additional security for da Costa at the embassy.

Alkasim Abdulkadir, special assistant to the foreign minister on media and communications, verified the letter’s authenticity. He emphasized that Nigeria acted within its sovereign responsibility and longstanding commitment to regional peace and democratic governance.

Da Costa claimed he escaped custody through a back door after soldiers reportedly came to arrest him. He has publicly stated his belief that Embalo fabricated the coup to avoid announcing an election defeat.

ECOWAS suspended Guinea Bissau from all decision making bodies on 28 November following an emergency virtual summit of heads of state. The regional bloc condemned the military takeover and demanded unconditional release of all detained officials. The African Union also suspended Guinea Bissau, emphasizing zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes.

ECOWAS appointed a high level mediation mission comprising Presidents Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Jose Maria Neves of Cabo Verde, and Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal. The delegation arrived in Bissau on Monday for talks with coup leaders on restoring constitutional order.

Guinea Bissau has experienced nine coups or attempted coups since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974. The West African nation of 2.2 million people is known as a major transit hub for cocaine trafficking between Latin America and Europe, a factor analysts say has fueled political instability.