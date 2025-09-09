Nigeria Faces Fuel Supply Crisis as Strike Hits Dangote

Nigeria confronts potential fuel shortages as the nationwide strike by petroleum workers entered its second day Tuesday, shutting fuel depots across the country while the Dangote Refinery’s gasoline unit remains offline due to technical problems.

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers began an indefinite strike Monday, September 8, 2025, over labor disputes with Dangote Refinery, creating dual pressures on Africa’s largest oil-producing nation’s fuel supply system.

Dangote Refinery spokesman Anthony Chiejina assured Nigerians Tuesday that the industrial action would not cause fuel shortages, stating that operations continue smoothly despite the labor dispute. However, motorists in Lagos and other major cities have already begun forming queues at petrol stations amid growing anxiety.

The strike centers on NUPENG’s opposition to Dangote Refinery’s deployment of 4,000 new Compressed Natural Gas trucks for direct fuel distribution. Union leaders allege that drivers for these trucks are hired under conditions preventing union membership, which they claim undermines workers’ collective bargaining rights.

Compounding supply concerns, the refinery’s 204,000 barrels-per-day Residue Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit has been offline since August 29 due to catalyst leaks and technical complications. Industry analysts suggest the gasoline production unit could remain shut for 2-3 months, with restart attempts planned for September 20.

The gasoline-producing unit at Nigeria’s 650,000 barrel-per-day facility has been taken offline with repairs initially expected to take at least two weeks, though some estimates suggest operations may not resume until early November 2025.

Federal government intervention efforts produced deadlock when negotiations between NUPENG representatives and Dangote Refinery management collapsed. Union officials accused the refinery of attempting to insert “offensive clauses” into a proposed Memorandum of Understanding, leading to a walkout from talks.

The strike has drawn support from other unions in Nigeria and abroad, potentially expanding the industrial action’s impact beyond petroleum sector operations. NUPENG represents approximately 40,000 workers across Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, including crucial fuel transportation networks.

Nigeria imports approximately 90% of its refined petroleum products despite being Africa’s largest crude oil producer. The country’s four state-owned refineries have operated below capacity for years, making the Dangote Refinery critical for reducing import dependency and foreign exchange pressures.

The technical problems at Dangote’s gasoline unit have already contributed to rising fuel prices in the Atlantic Basin market, according to industry sources. Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products makes the country vulnerable to global price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions.

Economic implications extend beyond fuel availability to broader inflationary pressures if shortages materialize. Transportation costs typically drive price increases across multiple sectors in Nigeria’s import-dependent economy, affecting food security and business operations nationwide.

NUPENG’s accusations of anti-union practices reflect broader labor relations challenges in Nigeria’s expanding private sector. The dispute highlights tensions between traditional union structures and modern employment practices as companies adopt new technologies and operational models.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has expressed concern about the strike’s potential impact on fuel distribution networks, warning that prolonged industrial action could create artificial scarcities even with adequate refinery production.

Dangote Refinery represents a $19 billion investment designed to transform Nigeria from a net petroleum importer to an exporter. The facility’s operational challenges and labor disputes threaten these strategic objectives while highlighting infrastructure development complexities in Africa’s largest economy.

The timing of the strike coincides with Nigeria’s broader economic reforms including fuel subsidy removal and currency devaluation policies. These measures have already increased living costs, making additional fuel price pressures politically sensitive for the government.

Resolution requires balancing Dangote Refinery’s operational flexibility with workers’ rights to union representation. The outcome could establish precedents for labor relations across Nigeria’s evolving energy sector as private investments expand.