Nigeria Exit CHAN Tournament with Consolation Victory Over Congo

Nigeria ended their CHAN 2024 campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Congo in Dar es Salaam, though the result couldn’t salvage their tournament hopes.

Goals from Anas Yusuf and Sikiru Alimi provided a measure of redemption for the Super Eagles, who had already been eliminated after consecutive losses in their opening matches.

The match carried significant meaning for both sides despite the elimination scenario. Congo needed victory to maintain any chance of progression, while Nigeria sought to restore pride after failing to score in their previous games. The first half reflected these high stakes, producing a physical and cagey affair with few clear opportunities.

Breaking the deadlock in the 56th minute, Yusuf finally delivered Nigeria’s first goal of the tournament, finishing clinically from close range after Alimi’s headed assist. The goal lifted visible pressure from the Nigerian side, who had faced criticism for their earlier attacking performances.

The match saw dramatic late interventions from VAR, including a reversed red card decision for Nigeria’s Steven Manyo before halftime. Congo’s challenges mounted when Charles Atipo received a straight red card after VAR review in stoppage time. From the resulting free kick, Alimi headed home to secure the victory.

While Nigeria celebrated their first win, simultaneous events in Zanzibar confirmed their elimination. Group rivals Sudan and Senegal played to a goalless draw, both advancing to the quarter-finals with five points each. Nigeria finished third with three points, while Congo departed bottom of the group with two.

The victory offers partial consolation for Nigeria coach Eric Chelle, who acknowledged earlier mistakes had cost his team. The tournament exposed depth challenges for the Super Eagles, who entered missing eight key players due to overseas transfers. For Congo, their early exit reflected struggles converting opportunities into goals throughout the group stage.