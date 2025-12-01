Nigeria Economy Expands 3.98 Percent in Third Quarter

Nigeria’s economy grew 3.98 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2025, marking improvement from the 3.86 percent recorded during the same period in 2024, according to the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The quarterly report reveals mixed but generally positive recovery across key sectors. Aggregate GDP in real terms stood at 57.03 trillion naira, up from 54.85 trillion naira in the third quarter of 2024. In nominal terms, output rose 18.12 percent year on year to 113.59 trillion naira, compared with 96.16 trillion naira in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The services sector remained the largest contributor to overall output at 53.02 percent, followed by agriculture at 31.21 percent. The non-oil sector continued as the main engine of the economy, expanding by 3.91 percent. This strong performance outpaced both the third quarter of 2024 at 3.79 percent and the second quarter of 2025 at 3.64 percent.

Agriculture grew by 3.79 percent in the third quarter, driven predominantly by crop production. This marked significant improvement from the 2.55 percent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Crop production remained the backbone of agricultural output, accounting for nearly two thirds of the sector’s nominal value.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector posted particularly strong real growth of 5.78 percent, with its contribution to real GDP rising to 9.10 percent. Financial and Insurance Services recorded significant real growth of 19.63 percent, demonstrating robust performance in Nigeria’s financial sector.

In contrast, real growth in the manufacturing sector slowed to 1.25 percent, down from 1.74 percent in the previous quarter. The industry sector overall grew by 3.77 percent, slightly above last year’s 2.78 percent. The services sector recorded growth of 4.15 percent, down from 4.97 percent in the same quarter of 2024.

The oil sector posted real growth of 5.84 percent, a marginal increase from 5.66 percent in the third quarter of 2024. This growth was linked to average crude oil production rising to 1.64 million barrels per day (mbpd), up from 1.47 mbpd a year earlier. However, production fell short of the 1.68 mbpd recorded in the second quarter of 2025.

Quarter on quarter, the oil sector contracted by 5.53 percent. Despite positive year on year output changes, the sector’s contribution to real GDP remains modest at 3.44 percent, up marginally from 3.38 percent in the third quarter of 2024 but down from 4.05 percent in the second quarter of 2025.

The non-oil sector contributed 96.56 percent to the nation’s GDP in the third quarter of 2025, lower than the 96.62 percent share recorded in the third quarter of 2024 but higher than the 95.95 percent recorded in the second quarter of 2025. This sector was driven mainly by agriculture through crop production, information and communication via telecommunications, real estate, financial institutions, trade, construction, and manufacturing.

Statistician General of the Federation Prince Adeyemi Adeniran noted that while most sectors sustained positive momentum, growth remains uneven. Strong gains in ICT, finance, agriculture, and trade were crucial in stabilizing overall output. The quarterly estimates are benchmarked to the rebased national accounts to ensure consistency, he added.

The data aligns with projections from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which in October 2025 revised Nigeria’s 2025 growth outlook upward to 3.9 percent. The Chief of the IMF Research Department Deniz Igan stated the projection represents 0.5 percentage points higher than earlier forecasts, citing higher oil production, stronger investor confidence, and a supportive fiscal stance as key drivers.

The IMF also upgraded Nigeria’s 2026 growth projection by 0.9 percentage points to 4.2 percent. The 2024 growth figure was revised upward to 4.1 percent, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than previously estimated.

Real estate services grew by 3.08 percent year on year in the third quarter, down from 3.26 percent in the corresponding period of 2024. Trade expanded by 5.12 percent, maintaining its position as a significant contributor to economic activity. Construction recorded real growth of 5.27 percent, higher by 1.07 percentage points from the rate recorded in the previous year.

The telecommunications subsector within ICT maintained robust growth, reinforcing its role as a key driver of the services sector. The sector’s expansion reflects increasing digital adoption, mobile internet penetration, and growing demand for connectivity services across Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people.

Human health and social services slowed to 2.89 percent in real terms, down from 3.79 percent in the third quarter of 2024. Education grew by 2.51 percent, slightly above the previous year. Public administration recorded real growth of 2.12 percent, marginally lower than the preceding year.

The mining and quarrying sector saw nominal decline of 41.08 percent year on year due to volatility in crude petroleum and natural gas outputs. However, metal ores recorded strong gains of 72.95 percent while other minerals posted increases of 45.70 percent, demonstrating diversification within the extractive sector.

Transportation services contributed to economic activity though growth moderated compared to previous quarters. The sector continues benefiting from increasing urbanization and demand for logistics services supporting trade and commerce across Nigeria’s vast geographic expanse.

Financial institutions within the banking and insurance subsector demonstrated exceptional performance with the 19.63 percent growth rate. This expansion reflects improved profitability, growing loan books, and declining impairment charges as economic conditions normalize following previous fiscal challenges.

Economists note the third quarter data reflects broad based improvement across the economy, with stronger performances in non-oil sectors helping to cushion the impact of global uncertainties. They emphasize that sustaining the growth momentum will require continued reforms, targeted investment, and greater policy stability.

Oil sector volatility, subdued manufacturing, and weaker quarterly performances in several activities highlight ongoing vulnerabilities despite the positive overall trajectory. The sector’s modest contribution to GDP underscores Nigeria’s continued dependence on non-oil economic activities for sustainable growth.

Average crude oil production of 1.64 million barrels per day exceeds the 1.5 million barrels per day benchmark set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC plus), though it remains below the 1.8 million barrels per day target in the 2025 budget. Production constraints from pipeline outages and operational challenges continue affecting the sector.

The rebasing exercise that took place in July aims to reflect structural changes in how Nigeria tracks its economic growth. The updated methodology provides more accurate representation of the economy’s composition and performance, incorporating sectors and activities that gained prominence in recent years.

Nigeria’s nominal growth measuring the value of all goods and services produced using current market prices stood at 113.59 trillion naira in the third quarter. Real GDP adjusted for inflation thereby removing the effect of rising prices stood at 57.03 trillion naira, demonstrating inflationary pressures alongside real economic expansion.

The positive GDP performance occurs against a backdrop of monetary policy tightening, naira exchange rate volatility, and ongoing structural reforms aimed at improving the business environment. The Central Bank of Nigeria has maintained relatively high interest rates to combat inflation and stabilize the currency.

Food inflation remains a significant concern despite agricultural sector growth, with supply chain disruptions and insecurity in farming regions continuing to affect food availability and pricing. The disconnect between agricultural output growth and food price trends suggests distribution and market access challenges persist.

Looking forward, sustaining the growth trajectory requires addressing infrastructure deficits, improving security conditions particularly in agricultural zones, enhancing the ease of doing business, and maintaining macroeconomic stability. The projected acceleration to 4.2 percent growth in 2026 depends on continued policy reforms and favorable global economic conditions.

The third quarter performance demonstrates Nigeria’s economic resilience despite global headwinds including fluctuating commodity prices, geopolitical tensions, and monetary tightening in advanced economies. The non-oil sector’s dominance provides some insulation from oil market volatility while creating opportunities for diversified growth.

Private sector stakeholders have called for consistent policy implementation, reduced regulatory burdens, and improved infrastructure to unlock greater productive capacity. The manufacturing sector’s modest growth particularly highlights competitiveness challenges including high energy costs, logistics constraints, and limited access to affordable financing.