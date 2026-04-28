Nigeria Demands Probe After Two Citizens Die in South African Security Incidents

Nigeria’s consulate in Johannesburg has condemned the deaths of two Nigerian nationals in separate incidents allegedly involving South African security forces, and is calling for urgent and transparent investigations.

The Consul-General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, said Amaramiro Emmanuel died from injuries allegedly sustained after being beaten by personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Monday, April 20, 2026. The beating reportedly occurred in Port Elizabeth.

In a separate case, Ekpeyong Andrew was detained on April 19 in the Booysens area of Pretoria following an incident involving officials of the Tshwane Metro Police. His body was later found at the Pretoria Central Mortuary under circumstances that remain unclear.

Okey-Uche said the incidents had thrown the victims’ families, the Nigerian community and diplomatic missions into shock. She underscored the danger of generalising and labelling innocent Nigerians in South Africa as criminals, stating that no one should take the law into their own hands under any circumstance.

“Our position is that no matter what the allegations may be, there are lawful processes and steps to justice. All should be presumed innocent and granted fair treatment and hearing in a court of law,” she said.

Both incidents have been formally reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS), while the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been called upon to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The consulate said it welcomed the opening of formal cases and urged that proceedings be conducted thoroughly, transparently and without bias.

Okey-Uche confirmed that the consulate had received a preliminary investigation report and was in active engagement with South African authorities. She said the mission was committed to providing consular support to the families of both men.

She urged Nigerians living in South Africa to remain calm and law-abiding while investigations proceed.