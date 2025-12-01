Nigeria Declares Nationwide Security Emergency Over Kidnappings

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency on November 26, directing immediate measures to combat a surge in kidnappings and attacks that have gripped Africa’s most populous nation.

The declaration came after a particularly alarming week that saw multiple mass abduction incidents across different regions, prompting public outcry and demands for decisive government action.

In a statement issued through the presidency, Tinubu ordered security agencies to deploy all necessary resources to rescue victims and apprehend perpetrators. The President specifically mandated the recruitment of additional security personnel to strengthen law enforcement capacity nationwide.

The emergency declaration followed several high profile incidents that shocked the nation. In Borno State, gunmen abducted approximately 30 farmers working in their fields. Separately, bandits kidnapped over 150 students from a school in Sokoto State’s Gidan Kare community, marking one of the largest mass school abductions in recent years.

These incidents represent just a fraction of the security challenges facing Nigeria. Criminal groups, locally known as bandits, have intensified operations across northwestern and north central states, targeting rural communities, schools, and travelers on major highways.

The Nigerian government has been grappling with multiple security threats across different regions. In the northeast, the military continues operations against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents who have waged a 15 year conflict that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

In the northwest, armed bandit groups operating from forest hideouts regularly attack villages, kidnap residents for ransom, and rustle cattle. These criminal networks have become increasingly bold, sometimes operating in groups numbering hundreds and wielding sophisticated weapons.

Central Nigeria faces recurring clashes between farmers and herders competing for land and water resources. These conflicts, often exacerbated by climate change and population pressure, have claimed thousands of lives and destroyed entire communities in states like Benue, Plateau, and Nasarawa.

Security analysts say the kidnapping crisis has evolved into a lucrative criminal enterprise. Ransom payments, which can range from thousands to millions of naira, have turned abduction into big business for armed groups across the country.

The mass school kidnappings particularly alarm Nigerians, recalling the 2014 abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok, an incident that sparked global outrage and the Bring Back Our Girls campaign. While many Chibok girls were eventually released or rescued, dozens remain missing more than a decade later.

Parents in affected regions increasingly keep children home from school, fearing they might be targeted. This has disrupted education for thousands of students, particularly in rural areas where schools lack adequate security infrastructure.

The economic impact of insecurity extends beyond ransom payments. Farmers in affected regions abandon their fields, fearing attack while working. This has contributed to food insecurity and rising prices for basic commodities. Major highways see reduced traffic as travelers fear kidnapping, disrupting commerce and supply chains.

President Tinubu’s government has faced mounting criticism over its handling of security challenges. Opposition politicians and civil society groups argue that despite promises to restore order, the situation has worsened under his administration, which began in May 2023.

In response to the emergency declaration, the Nigerian military announced plans to intensify operations in kidnapping hotspots. The Defence Headquarters said troops would conduct coordinated air and ground operations to dismantle bandit camps and rescue hostages.

Security experts say addressing Nigeria’s multifaceted security crisis requires more than military action alone. They recommend improving intelligence gathering, strengthening community policing, addressing underlying socioeconomic grievances, and ensuring better coordination among security agencies.

The United States, United Kingdom, and other international partners have provided training, intelligence support, and equipment to Nigerian security forces. However, concerns persist about human rights violations, corruption within security services, and the effectiveness of military strategies.

For ordinary Nigerians, the security emergency declaration represents both hope and skepticism. Many welcome the government’s acknowledgment of the crisis but question whether new measures will translate into tangible improvements in safety.

Religious and community leaders have called for prayers and unity, urging citizens to support security agencies while holding the government accountable for protecting lives and property.

The emergency declaration does not impose curfews or restrict civil liberties but empowers security agencies with additional resources and mandates to pursue criminals more aggressively. The government has pledged to provide regular updates on progress made under the emergency framework.

As Nigeria approaches the end of 2025, the security situation remains a defining challenge for President Tinubu’s administration. How effectively his government responds to this crisis will significantly shape public confidence and the country’s stability going forward.