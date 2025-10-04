Nigeria Aviation Generates US$2.5 Billion Amid Connectivity Drop

Nigeria’s air transport industry generates substantial economic value while facing significant connectivity challenges that threaten to limit the country’s growth potential, according to recent industry analysis.

The aviation sector directly employs 39,500 people and produces $702 million in economic output equivalent to 0.2 percent of total gross domestic product (GDP). When broader supply chain effects, employee spending, and tourism activities are included, the industry’s total contribution reaches $2.5 billion and supports 216,700 jobs.

Airlines account for $449.7 million of that direct economic contribution and employ 29,900 people, while airports, air navigation service providers, and civil manufacturing generate $252.4 million and support 9,600 jobs. Tourism enabled by aviation contributes an additional $454.1 million to GDP and employs 66,600 people, with international tourists estimated to spend $760.2 million annually on goods and services from local businesses.

The sector’s accessibility has improved markedly over the past decade. Average real airfares in Nigeria decreased 43 percent between 2011 and 2023, though Nigerians still need to work 37.6 days on average to afford a plane ticket. Overall, residents took 40 flights per 1,000 population in 2023.

Air cargo represents another critical component, with Nigerian airports handling 195,700 tonnes in 2023, supporting the country’s import and export activities. That volume makes Nigeria the 51st largest air cargo market globally, though the country ranks as the 55th largest trade market overall suggesting potential for expanded air freight operations.

International air traffic accounted for 23 percent of total origin-destination departures in 2023, equal to 2.1 million passenger departures. Europe remains the largest international market, with almost 780,700 passengers departing Nigeria for European destinations 38 percent of total international traffic. Africa follows with 485,400 passengers (23 percent), and North America with 373,000 passengers (18 percent).

London dominates as the most popular international destination, receiving 421,300 passengers 20.3 percent of all international departures from Nigeria. Accra ranks second with 122,300 passengers, followed by Jeddah with 92,100 passengers.

However, connectivity trends reveal concerning patterns. Since 2014, Nigeria’s international air connectivity index has decreased 1.5 percent within the Africa region and 21 percent with all other regions suggesting the country is becoming less integrated into global aviation networks despite economic growth elsewhere on the continent.

The country maintains 24 airports with commercial scheduled flights, 38 international airports with direct connections, and links to 34 countries through 38 outbound international flights daily. Thirty-eight airlines operate in the market, and 17 new international routes launched over the past five years. Yet these infrastructure elements haven’t prevented the overall connectivity decline.

Transfer traffic patterns also highlight limitations in Nigeria’s aviation hub potential. Only 1 percent of passengers arriving internationally continue their journey on domestic connections, while 98 percent either finish their journey at the point of entry or use different transport modes. Just 1 percent of international arrivals continue to destinations in other countries indicating Nigeria functions primarily as an origin-destination market rather than a connecting hub.

The declining connectivity raises questions about Nigeria’s ability to fully capture aviation’s catalytic economic benefits. Air transport enables labor and capital productivity improvements, boosts innovation, and fosters knowledge exchange but these advantages depend on robust network connections that facilitate business activity and trade flows.

For Nigeria, the challenge is reversing connectivity decline while maintaining the accessibility improvements that have made air travel increasingly affordable for its population. Infrastructure development, airline capacity expansion, and regulatory frameworks that encourage route development all factor into whether the country can strengthen its position in regional and global aviation networks.

The stakes extend beyond tourism and direct aviation employment. Well-developed air connectivity enables industries across all regions to engage in dynamic business activity, acting as both enabler and accelerator of economic benefit generation and distribution. Without strengthening those connections, Nigeria risks missing opportunities for deeper integration into continental and global value chains.