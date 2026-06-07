Nigeria Approves Nine Airtime Lenders Amid Regulatory Turf War

Nigeria’s competition regulator has approved nine firms to offer airtime and data credit services, escalating a jurisdictional battle that has disrupted services for millions of mobile subscribers and raised broader questions about regulatory coherence in Africa’s largest telecom market.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission granted approvals to Technotrends Platforms Nigeria Limited, Total Tim Nigeria Limited, Fonyou Technologies Nigeria Limited, Rane Interactive Medien CLS Limited, MRS Innovation Nigeria Limited, Mode NG Applications Nigeria Limited, ERL Telecoms Service Limited, Cloud Interactive Associate Limited, and Coverage Broadband Limited. The move came weeks after the FCCPC suspended enforcement of its DEON Consumer Lending Regulations 2025, the very framework under which the approvals were processed.

The past two months have seen major operators suspend airtime credit services following an FCCPC directive requiring compliance with the new lending rules. While Airtel Nigeria and Globacom have restored the service, MTN Nigeria, which serves more than 95 million subscribers, had not resumed its airtime credit offering as of this publication.

At the heart of the dispute is a fundamental question that regulators across Africa’s digital economy are increasingly forced to answer: is airtime credit a telecom product or a financial service? The FCCPC argues that because customers receive services in advance and repay through future recharges, the product constitutes consumer lending. Telecom operators counter that it is a value-added telecom service already overseen by the Nigerian Communications Commission.

Research published by Accra Street Journal indicated that other African markets, including Kenya and Ghana, have developed frameworks that provide clearer coordination between telecom and financial regulators for digital financial products, highlighting the relative uncertainty in Nigeria’s approach.

The scale of the market at stake remains contested. Reports attributed to FCCPC sources estimated annual capital outflows linked to airtime credit services at approximately N3 trillion, or about $2.21 billion. However, industry estimates from the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria and media outlets such as BusinessDay place the annual value between N300 billion and N400 billion, roughly $221 million to $294 million.

ALTON Chairman Gbenga Adebayo welcomed the suspension of the regulations but warned that overlapping regulatory mandates risk undermining investor confidence. Industry observers note that prolonged uncertainty could have implications beyond airtime loans, shaping how global investors perceive policy stability in one of the continent’s fastest-growing digital economies.

The FCCPC’s decision to approve new entrants while pausing enforcement of the underlying rules has left operators and consumers in an ambiguous position. For millions of Nigerian subscribers who rely on airtime credit to stay connected between recharges, the return of services at some operators offers relief. But the deeper regulatory conflict remains unresolved, and the direction of policy in the months ahead will determine whether Nigeria’s digital consumer market continues to expand or becomes entangled in further jurisdictional friction.