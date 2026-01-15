Nigeria Approves 40 Percent Salary Increase for University Lecturers

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) signed a landmark agreement Wednesday, ending 16 years of unresolved negotiations over academic staff remuneration and working conditions.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa unveiled the agreement at a ceremony in Abuja on January 14, describing the deal as a turning point for Nigeria’s tertiary education system. The agreement provides for a 40 percent upward review of emoluments for university academics in federal institutions, effective from January 1, 2026.

The new salary structure comprises the Consolidated University Academic Staff Salary (CONUASS) and the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA). The 40 percent increase will largely be reflected through CATA, which covers professional expenses including journal publications, conference participation, internet access, learned society memberships and book purchases.

ASUU President Chris Piwuna confirmed that negotiations began in 2017 to revise the 2009 agreement, which was originally scheduled for review in 2012. President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the Yayale Ahmed renegotiation committee in October 2024, and the parties reached consensus approximately 14 months later.

A notable feature of the new package is the introduction of a Professorial Cadre Allowance for full-time senior academics. Professors will receive 1.8 million naira annually, equivalent to 140,000 naira monthly, while readers will earn an additional 840,000 naira yearly or 70,000 naira monthly. The allowance does not apply to part-time academics.

The government restructured nine Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and tied them strictly to duties performed. These include compensation for postgraduate supervision, fieldwork, clinical duties, moderation, examinations and leadership responsibilities. Officials say this restructuring promotes productivity, accountability and fairness while supporting research coordination and administrative efficiency.

Alausa emphasized that the agreement was negotiated transparently and approved through established government procedures. The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission authorized the remuneration review. He noted that funding has been secured and implementation commenced before the formal signing.

The minister confirmed that a circular dated December 30, 2025, had been released to ensure the agreement takes effect as scheduled. He said the administration chose dialogue over discord and resolution over delay to address decades of unresolved concerns that had disrupted academic calendars and undermined staff morale.

Piwuna praised the Education Minister, his team and the renegotiation committee for their efforts. However, he cautioned the government against failing to implement the agreement, warning that ASUU should not be pushed to issue strike notices over non-compliance. He urged university managements to ensure transparent and prudent use of funds secured through years of union advocacy.

The ASUU president also raised concerns about governance weaknesses in Nigerian universities. He noted that while university autonomy is recognized in principle and partially entrenched in law, its practical implementation remains weak. Piwuna criticized arbitrary dissolution of governing councils and interference in vice chancellor appointments as recurring challenges that undermine meritocracy and erode institutional stability.

He specifically highlighted promotion practices in some newly established federal universities of education, alleging that due process and established standards for professorial appointments were being compromised. Piwuna warned these governance issues undermine accountability, stability and academic standards across the system.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) representing the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) welcomed the ASUU agreement but issued a cautionary note. The committee warned that delays in concluding negotiations with non-academic unions could destabilize industrial peace in the university system.

In a statement signed by NASU General Secretary Peters Adeyemi and SSANU President Mohammed Ibrahim, the committee described the January 14 agreement as a significant milestone demonstrating that dialogue remains the most viable pathway to resolving labor disputes in public universities. However, they stressed that timely conclusion of renegotiations with NASU and SSANU would avert a breakdown of industrial harmony.

The unions noted that their members provide critical administrative, technical and support services across federal universities. They cautioned that gains recorded with ASUU would ring hollow if the government failed to expedite action on conditions of service for non-academic staff.

Government officials say the agreement lays a foundation for lasting industrial stability by addressing remuneration and welfare concerns that have repeatedly disrupted the university system. The pact covers conditions of service, funding, university autonomy, academic freedom and broader reforms aimed at reversing sectoral decay, curbing brain drain and repositioning universities for national development.

The agreement will be subject to review after three years. Previous renegotiation committees chaired by Wale Babalakin, Munzali Jibrin and Nimi Briggs under past administrations failed to deliver a final agreement. The signing ceremony at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) auditorium drew top government officials, vice chancellors, former ASUU presidents and union leaders.