Nigeria and South Africa Near Exit from Financial Crimes Watchlist

Nigeria and South Africa could be removed from a global financial crimes watchlist as early as this month, potentially ending years of heightened scrutiny that deterred foreign investment in Africa’s two largest economies.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a Paris-based intergovernmental body, recently completed on-site assessments and found significant progress in both countries’ efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, according to sources familiar with the confidential deliberations. The anticipated delisting could happen on October 24, the final day of an FATF plenary session in the French capital.

Burkina Faso and Mozambique are also expected to exit the so-called gray list during the same meeting, marking a regional shift that officials hope will restore investor confidence and ease access to international capital.

The FATF gray list serves as a warning to global investors about jurisdictions with weak anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing frameworks. Countries on the list face reputational damage, heightened due diligence requirements from banks, and reduced capital flows. A 2021 International Monetary Fund (IMF) study found that gray-listing results in a large and statistically significant reduction in capital inflows.

For Nigeria and South Africa, the stakes extend beyond reputation. Both economies need substantial foreign investment to fund infrastructure, create jobs, and manage growing debt burdens. Being flagged as high-risk jurisdictions has complicated those efforts, even as officials worked through extensive reform checklists.

South Africa reportedly completed all 22 action items required for removal after being placed under increased monitoring in February 2023. The reforms included strengthening financial intelligence units, improving cross-border cooperation, and enhancing supervision of non-financial businesses like real estate agents and lawyers who can facilitate illicit transactions.

Nigeria has similarly worked through its action plan since being gray-listed. Temitope Ajayi, a government spokesman, described the expected delisting as validation of reforms that make Nigeria “more attractive to investors.” Earlier this year, Hafsat Bakari, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, indicated the country anticipated exiting the list by late 2025.

Mozambique confirmed it completed 26 required actions, while Burkina Faso reported implementing all 37 measures needed to exit the list. For Mozambique, the timing carries particular significance as TotalEnergies SE prepares to potentially resume its $20 billion natural gas export project, which was suspended in 2021 due to security concerns in the gas-rich Cabo Delgado province.

Financial analysts suggest the direct market impact of delisting may be modest but meaningful for sentiment. Lauren van Biljon, a senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments UK Ltd., noted that exiting the list would serve as “confirmation that the reforms and measures put in place are both significant and sticky”—meaning durable rather than cosmetic.

South Africa’s FTSE/JSE Banks Index gained following news reports about the potential delisting, reflecting cautious optimism among investors who’ve waited to see whether reforms would hold. Banks in gray-listed countries often face higher compliance costs and reluctance from international correspondent banks to maintain relationships, which can limit their ability to facilitate cross-border transactions.

The reforms came at significant cost. Both Nigeria and South Africa invested in upgrading financial intelligence units, training regulators, modernizing legal frameworks, and implementing new monitoring systems. That infrastructure should remain valuable even after delisting, potentially making both countries more resilient to financial crime.

Critics have questioned whether the changes go deep enough. Past experiences with compliance exercises suggest countries sometimes implement reforms to satisfy international bodies without fully addressing underlying governance weaknesses. The real test will come in the months and years after delisting, when global attention fades and maintaining standards depends on domestic political will rather than external pressure.

Still, the anticipated delisting represents a regional victory. As of June 2025, the FATF gray list included numerous African countries: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Kenya, Mali, Monaco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Venezuela, and Vietnam. Removing four African nations at once would mark substantial progress in a continent often criticized for weak financial governance.

For now, no final decisions have been made. FATF operates by consensus among its membership, which includes major economies like the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union nations. The body issues public statements three times annually—in February, June, and October—updating which countries face increased monitoring.

If the delisting happens as expected, it won’t erase all concerns about financial crime in Nigeria and South Africa. Both countries still face challenges including corruption, informal economies that operate outside regulated channels, and criminal networks that adapt quickly to new enforcement measures. But it would signal that their regulatory frameworks now meet international standards—a threshold that opens doors to capital that’s been waiting on the sidelines.

The broader question is whether other African countries will follow their lead. Meeting FATF standards requires sustained investment, political will, and institutional capacity that not every government possesses. For Nigeria and South Africa, exiting the gray list could provide a template—or simply highlight how difficult the process remains for countries with fewer resources.