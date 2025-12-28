Nigeria Advances to AFCON Last Sixteen After Tunisia Victory

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have secured a place in the knockout stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a 3-2 victory over Tunisia on Saturday night.

The match, played at Fez Stadium in Morocco, saw Nigeria score three goals through Victor Osimhen, Wilfried Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman, ensuring qualification from their group with a game to spare.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 44th minute, finishing a cross from Lookman just before halftime. Team captain Ndidi doubled the lead five minutes into the second half, also assisted by Lookman, who provided his second key pass of the match.

Lookman then got on the scoresheet himself in the 70th minute, converting an assist from Osimhen to make it 3-0. Tunisia mounted a late fightback through Montassar Talbi, who pulled one back for the North African side. Ali Al-Abdi then converted a late penalty to reduce the deficit further, but it was not enough to prevent Nigeria from claiming all three points.

The result leaves Nigeria top of their group with six points from two matches, while Tunisia sits second with three points. Nigeria’s progression to the last sixteen comes with one group match still remaining.

The Super Eagles’ attacking trio of Osimhen, Lookman and Ndidi proved decisive, with all three players contributing either goals or assists in the victory. The performance will boost confidence as Nigeria aims to challenge for the continental title in Morocco.

Tunisia will need positive results in their remaining group fixture to secure their own passage to the knockout rounds.