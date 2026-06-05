Nigeria Admits Ebola Gaps but Vows Containment

Nigeria’s disease control agency says the country is not fully prepared for Ebola but can still contain the virus, as outbreaks in East and Central Africa raise the import risk.

Dr Jide Idris, who heads the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), told a briefing in Lagos that no system could be flawless. “We cannot be 100 percent prepared,” he said, while insisting Nigeria could halt any outbreak with the systems it has now.

The NCDC has rated the risk of importing Ebola as high, citing heavy international travel, population movement and porous borders. The agency tied the threat to the Bundibugyo strain spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Idris said the agency had concentrated on points of entry, strengthening surveillance at Nigeria’s five international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt. Port health officials, aviation agencies, immigration officers and state governments are screening travellers and checking health declaration forms.

He acknowledged real gaps, including a shortage of health workers and limited laboratory capacity, noting that few Nigerian labs can test for Ebola because the equipment and trained staff are costly. He recently put national preparedness at about 59 percent.

Idris urged strong infection prevention and hygiene, pledged transparency on any confirmed case, and appealed to the media and public to avoid spreading fear through unverified claims.

The agency drew on lessons from Nigeria’s praised containment of Ebola in 2014, when it stopped the virus after an infected traveller arrived in Lagos. Nigeria has recorded no confirmed case in the current regional outbreak, which the World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency.