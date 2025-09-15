Niger State Mandates Sermon Approval for Religious Preachers

Niger State Governor Umar Bago has confirmed that religious preachers must submit their sermons for government approval before delivering them to congregations. The mandate represents a significant expansion of state oversight into religious activities, drawing criticism from faith leaders who describe it as an infringement on religious freedom.

Speaking on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, Governor Bago clarified aspects of the controversial regulation, stating he had not banned evangelism entirely. The governor explained that anyone planning to deliver sermons on Fridays must present their scriptures for review beforehand, comparing the practice to similar requirements in Saudi Arabia.

“We cannot say because you have been given the opportunity to be a cleric, you will go out and preach the gospel that is anti-people, anti-government and you think it’s normal,” Bago stated during the television interview. When asked if the measure stemmed from concerns about religious indoctrination, he confirmed this was the direction of the policy.

The directive was first announced earlier this month by Umar Farooq, Director General of the Niger State Religious Affairs bureau, who confirmed that any preacher wishing to conduct services must obtain a license within two months. Farooq explained that applicants must visit the bureau offices, complete forms, and face a screening panel before receiving clearance to preach.

The governor emphasized that security agencies including the Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and military forces are collaborating in implementing the new requirements. Officials indicated the measure aims to monitor religious content and prevent messages that could incite public unrest or oppose government policies.

Religious leaders have responded with strong opposition to the mandate. The Christian Association of Nigeria’s Niger State chapter initially stated they were unaware of the directive and would issue an official response once formally notified. Islamic scholar Uthman Siraja described the policy as “an infringement of freedom of worship and religion,” suggesting the government should instead invite and penalize preachers who incite public disorder rather than implementing blanket restrictions.

The controversy reflects broader tensions between religious freedom and security concerns in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region. Government sources indicated the action follows concerns over controversial religious clerics whose messages have raised security concerns. Niger State has experienced periodic religious and ethnic tensions, making the regulation particularly sensitive for local communities.

Constitutional law experts note that religious freedom remains protected under Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, though the government retains authority to regulate activities that threaten public order. The implementation of sermon pre-approval requirements represents an unprecedented level of government oversight into religious content, raising questions about the balance between security concerns and constitutional protections.

The two-month licensing deadline means religious leaders must comply with the new requirements or face potential legal consequences for conducting unauthorized services. The policy applies to all faiths operating within Niger State boundaries, though the practical implementation and enforcement mechanisms remain unclear as religious communities assess their response to the mandate.