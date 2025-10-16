Nicki Minaj Cancels Album, Publicly Blames Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj shocked fans Wednesday by announcing she’s scrapping her anticipated 2026 album, escalating a bitter dispute with hip-hop mogul Jay-Z and his entertainment company Roc Nation. The rapper took to social media with a series of pointed posts that left little room for ambiguity about where she places responsibility for her decision.

“Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now @sc. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life,” Minaj wrote, tagging Jay-Z’s social media handle directly. The announcement marked a dramatic reversal from just weeks earlier when she had teased a March 27, 2026 release date for what would have been her sixth studio album, a post she kept pinned to her profile as recently as this week.

The move underscores mounting tension between the rapper and Roc Nation’s leadership. Hours before her album cancellation announcement, Minaj claimed that unnamed industry figures were deliberately blocking her music release. She suggested they feared her success would expose their own limitations. “They don’t want me to put out music. Me winning makes them feel like they lost,” she wrote, adding that departures between artists and management aren’t uncommon in business.

The specific grievances fueling her frustration appear rooted in longstanding disputes. Minaj has claimed she’s owed between 100 and 200 million dollars related to her stake in Tidal, the music streaming service that Jay-Z launched in 2015 and later sold to Jack Dorsey’s Square company for approximately 297 million dollars in 2021. The sale reportedly left her feeling shortchanged on her equity stake, a complaint she’s referenced repeatedly on social media over recent months.

In her Wednesday posts, Minaj also claimed that Roc Nation approached her requesting both a tour and album deal, opportunities she said she rejected outright. “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ,” she posted, employing her characteristic hyperbolic style while making serious accusations.

Her comments also included mockery of Jay-Z’s failed attempt to secure a casino license for a Times Square location in New York. The seemingly tangential reference became a focal point in what Minaj framed as broader incompetence at the highest levels of Roc Nation.

Minaj additionally directed sharp criticism toward Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, whom she called out in multiple posts. Perez, who received a presidential pardon in 2021 for decades-old drug-related charges, has become a frequent target of Minaj’s online commentary in recent weeks. She called the company “Broke Nation,” questioning why any artist would sign with them.

The rapper’s fans, known as the Barbz, remained deeply divided on whether Minaj’s announcement represents a genuine retirement from music or a calculated negotiating tactic and power play. The timing certainly grabbed attention across entertainment media, and the sudden nature of the reversal surprised many who had anticipated new material from her.

The feud between Minaj and Jay-Z extends beyond financial disputes. She has previously accused Roc Nation of influencing major entertainment decisions against artists she supports. In September 2024, she publicly criticized the company’s selection of Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, arguing that Lil Wayne deserved the opportunity instead.

This album cancellation arrives amid separate but equally intense public conflict between Minaj and fellow rapper Cardi B. The two artists have been trading sharp insults and pointed jabs on social media for weeks, reviving tensions that have periodically flared throughout their careers.

As of now, neither Jay-Z nor Desiree Perez has publicly responded to Minaj’s allegations or her album cancellation announcement.