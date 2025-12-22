NIB MD Ties Bank’s Turnaround to People-First Reforms, Pan-African Push at Regal Influence Summit

Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB) Plc, Chief Dr. Doli-wura Awushi Abdul-Malik Zakaria, says bold human-centered reforms, aggressive digital transformation and renewed Pan-African collaboration are driving the bank’s rapid turnaround and shaping his vision for Ghana’s financial future, as he throws his weight behind the maiden Regal Influence Summit.

In an exclusive interview, Chief Zakaria said the most decisive action since his appointment in February 2025 was placing human capital at the heart of NIB’s recovery strategy—an approach he credits for reversing years of decline and restoring relevance in Ghana’s banking sector.

“Human capital is the base of every institution. If any leader forgets the human being, it will be very difficult to succeed,” he said.

Staff Motivation Fuels Financial Revival

Upon assuming office, Chief Zakaria said he found staff salaries significantly below industry benchmarks, undermining morale and productivity. His first major decision was a 50 percent salary increase across the board, followed by a comprehensive review of working conditions in July 2025.

The result, he said, has been transformative. Average salary increments now stand at 62 percent, with some staff receiving increases of up to 104 percent since February.

The motivation drive has paid off handsomely. NIB, which had been recording losses, has posted a 508 percent turnaround, translating into nearly GH¢162 million in profit by the last quarter, while deposits have grown by 40 percent.

For the first time since the bank’s establishment in 1963, staff received a 13th-month salary on Dec. 1, alongside a Christmas package. Bonuses, previously unheard of at the bank, were also

introduced.

“In our 2026 union budget, a 60 percent salary increase was approved unanimously by the board,” Chief Zakaria said. “When you pay people well, they will deliver beyond expectation.”

Digital Reset and SME Impact

Chief Zakaria said NIB’s relevance had also been eroded by weak digital systems dating back to 2016, when most operations became heavily manual. Under his leadership, the bank has developed 51 internal and customer-facing applications, automating nearly 80 percent of its processes.

Last week, NIB launched its revamped mobile app, anchored on the philosophy of “Ubuntu,” emphasizing service, inclusion and customer-centricity.

“Clients today are sophisticated. They want to transact at the comfort of their homes,” he said, adding that by the first quarter of 2026, NIB’s full digital ecosystem would be operational.

He disclosed that the bank has partnered with Huawei and is preparing to roll out advanced artificial intelligence systems to manage high-volume transactions—an initiative he described as one of the most ambitious in Ghana’s banking industry.

Beyond technology, Chief Zakaria said NIB’s lending philosophy is shifting away from perpetual indebtedness toward client self-sufficiency, particularly for SMEs.

“Banks are often interested only in interest,” he said. “My focus is to ensure our clients become self-sufficient, graduate from loans and allow others to access financing.”

Touching on the upcoming RegalinfluenceSummit, Chief Zakaria described the Summit as long overdue and urged captains of industry, policymakers and citizens alike to commit fully to its success.

“Change is not perfection; it is progress,” he said. “Through this summit, we are making progress, and I believe it will be a game changer—one that will take us to the next level, where all of us will be proud to be Africans.”

By Kingsley Asiedu