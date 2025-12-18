NIB MD Hails Regal Influence Summit as Catalyst for Pan-African Unity, Growth

The Managing Director (MD) for National Investment Bank PLC and renowned public-sector leader and Pan-African advocate Chief Dr. Doli-Wura Awushi Abdul-Malik Zakaria has described the maiden edition of the Regal Influence Summit as a timely, transformative platform capable of turning Africa’s long-standing unity aspirations into practical action.

In an exclusive interview, Zakaria said the summit comes at a critical moment for the continent, offering a rare opportunity to move Pan-Africanism beyond speeches and declarations into concrete collaboration. He praised the initiative for its bold vision, describing it as a gathering designed to connect Africa’s financial institutions, entrepreneurs, policymakers and emerging leaders around a shared agenda for growth.

“Africa has all the resources — human, natural and intellectual — but we are not united,” Zakaria said. “This summit is about bringing us together as a United States of Africa, sharing ideas and harnessing our resources for the common good.”

He said the Regal Influence Summit stands out for its practical focus on finance, trade and innovation, noting that stronger coordination across borders could significantly reduce borrowing costs, boost intra-African trade and unlock capital for development. By leveraging financial systems as a unifying tool, he added, African economies can invest where value for money and economies of scale exist.

“Financial channels are the easiest way to do business across borders,” Zakaria said. “Resources from Nigeria can come to Ghana, and vice versa, if we coordinate properly.”

Zakaria, a respected scholar, traditional ruler and faith leader, brings more than two decades of public-sector experience to the conversation. He previously served in senior roles at Ghana’s Controller and Accountant-General’s Department and has held prominent continental positions, including chairperson of the African Union Interfaith Dialogue Forum Steering Committee from November 2023 to January 2025. He remains a member of the committee until December 2027.

Drawing from his experience in governance and peacebuilding, he said many of Africa’s conflicts are rooted in leadership gaps, chieftaincy disputes and religious tensions — challenges he believes the summit can help address by fostering inclusive dialogue and institutional cooperation.

“We are one people,” he said, pointing to shared histories and cultures across borders. “Political leaders, traditional rulers and faith leaders must work together.”

Zakaria also lauded the summit’s strong focus on youth engagement, describing networking as the most valuable social capital of the 21st century. He said the platform gives young professionals and entrepreneurs, particularly Gen Z participants, a chance to showcase their ideas and prove their readiness to shape Africa’s future.

“This platform allows them to explore, showcase and demonstrate that they can take the world into their own hands,” he said.

While acknowledging that Pan-African initiatives often struggle at the implementation stage, Zakaria emphasized the need for patience, education and shared values. He called for Pan-African ideals to be embedded in educational curricula and anchored in the principle of Ubuntu — mutual respect and shared humanity.

“No solid building is erected overnight,” he said.

In closing, Zakaria described the Regal Influence Summit as long overdue and urged policymakers, business leaders and citizens to commit fully to its success. He expressed confidence that the maiden edition would set a strong foundation for lasting continental impact.

“Change is not perfection; it is progress,” he said. “Through this summit, we are making progress, and I believe it will be a game changer — one that will take us to the next level, where all of us will be proud to be Africans.”

By Kingsley Asiedu