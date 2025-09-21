NIA urges service providers to engage it’s IVSP to identity Ghana Card applicants

Report by Ben LARYEA

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has called on service providers such as banks telcos, private and public institutions to collaborate with its Identity Verification System Platform (IVSP) to enable them identify genuine Ghana Card holders in transaction and services.

He said the Ghana Card serves as a vital information about the citizenry to engage in digital transactions and other related security and social services, adding that photocopies of the card do not make the necessary and the required impact in line with socia-economic transactions.

The Ag. Executive Secretary of NIA, Mr. Wisdom Kwaku Deku made the call during a media briefing in Accra to commemorate this year’s National Identity Day under the theme, “My Identity, My Umbrella”.

According to him, close to 600,000 unissued cards have been cleared with the able collaboration with IMS II, a private entity, adding that 700,000 new cards have been printed and distributed across the district offices of NIA.

The Ag. Executive Secretary said the Ghana Card plays a significant role in Passport application, opening a bank account, SIM and Voter registration, as well as engaging in social services and explained further that under the Legislative Instrument (L1) 2111 (2012), the Ghana card is key in the process of all transactions and services.

He however indicated that Ghanaians must have a form of legal identity to enable them have easy and a transparent engagement with institutions in their respective daily activities without challenges and setbacks.

He therefore expressed his profound gratitude to all corporate institutions and stakeholders in the Authority’s value chain for their kind support in making this year’s celebration a memorable occasion.

Turning the spotlight on the Ghana Integrity Awards, Mr. Deku said NIA was awarded the “Most Efficient Public Service Delivering Institution”. In the country.