NIA Prohibits Ghana Card Photocopying, Enforces Biometric Verification

The National Identification Authority has declared the photocopying of Ghana Cards by institutions illegal, mandating exclusive use of its biometric verification platform for identity authentication.

At a June 18 press briefing, NIA Corporate Affairs Head Williams Emmanuel Ampomah Dallas emphasized this measure will combat rising identity fraud cases while protecting citizens’ personal data.

“Photocopying circumvents our secure systems and exposes cardholders to potential misuse,” Ampomah Dallas stated, revealing the authority is onboarding banks and other entities onto its digital verification infrastructure.

The directive comes as Ghana strengthens data protection measures, with the NIA reporting a 30% reduction in identity-related fraud since the biometric system’s implementation in 2022. Financial institutions now face potential sanctions for non-compliance with the verification protocol.