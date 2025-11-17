NIA Launches Internal Investigation Following Viral Extortion Claims

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has referred extortion allegations made in a viral TikTok video to its Internal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for thorough investigation while condemning the conduct of the social media personality who made the claims.

The Authority issued a public notice on Sunday, November 16, 2025, responding to accusations from an individual known as Sefwi Biggest Trapper, who alleged that NIA officers at the Bono Premium Centre demanded unauthorized payments from applicants. The video sparked widespread social media attention and prompted immediate action from the Authority.

According to the NIA statement, the complainant’s behavior during his visit to the facility on November 11 created significant disruptions and posed safety risks to other applicants waiting for services. Despite these concerns, Executive Secretary Wisdom Kwaku Deku and NIA management reaffirmed their strict zero tolerance policy toward extortion and staff misconduct.

The Authority disclosed that multiple attempts to contact both Sefwi Biggest Trapper and his companion, Ms Appiah Comfort, have been unsuccessful. Their cooperation is needed to support the ongoing investigation. The matter has been handed over to the NIA Internal CID to conduct a full and independent inquiry into the allegations.

The NIA Chief Executive stressed that any staff members found culpable will face both disciplinary measures and legal prosecution, noting that some employees are already on interdiction for similar offences.

The Authority used the opportunity to clarify official fees charged at its service centers, emphasizing that these are the only approved charges. At Premium Registration Centres, first-time registration costs 310 Ghana cedis, while personal information updates are charged at 355 cedis and replacement of lost or damaged cards costs 420 cedis.

By contrast, district offices across the country offer first-time registration completely free of charge. Personal information updates at district facilities cost 60 cedis, while card replacement is available for 125 cedis.

These rates have been in effect at designated registration centers since April 2024. The Authority stressed that no staff member is authorized to charge above these approved amounts or demand additional payments from applicants seeking Ghana Card services.

The NIA warned the public to remain vigilant against unofficial fees or middlemen who may attempt to exploit applicants. The organization emphasized that transparency and accountability remain central to its service delivery approach.

Additional security measures are being implemented across all NIA operational centers to protect both staff members and applicants from disruptive incidents. The Authority indicated these steps form part of broader efforts to maintain professional standards and safe environments at registration facilities nationwide.

The statement urged Sefwi Biggest Trapper to produce evidence supporting his specific allegations. The NIA assured that it will pursue appropriate administrative and legal action against any officer found guilty of misconduct or corruption following the completion of its investigation.

Wisdom Kwaku Deku was appointed Acting Executive Secretary of the NIA in January 2025 by President John Dramani Mahama, marking his return to the institution after his removal in 2017. His reappointment was seen as a strategic move to revitalize the Authority and strengthen its service delivery mandate.

The Ghana Card serves as the official national identification document for Ghanaians both within the country and abroad. More than 18 million citizens have been registered since the system’s introduction, and in 2024, the NIA extended card issuance services to Ghanaians living overseas.

The identification card incorporates biometric data for secure authentication and has become essential for accessing government services, banking facilities, healthcare programs and electoral processes throughout Ghana.

The NIA encouraged Ghanaians to report genuine concerns through its official communication channels. The Authority provided its hotline number and email address at [email protected] for individuals who wish to lodge complaints or seek clarification about services.

The organization reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, efficiency and integrity in executing its mandate to provide reliable identification services to all Ghanaians. The outcome of the Internal CID investigation will determine what further actions, if any, will be taken regarding the viral video allegations.