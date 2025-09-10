NIA Launches Ghana Card Registration for Children Aged 6-14

The National Identification Authority has commenced Ghana Card registration for Ghanaian children between ages 6 and 14 at all premium centres nationwide, marking a significant expansion of the country’s digital identity framework to include younger citizens.

The initiative began on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, as part of NIA’s legal mandate to ensure every Ghanaian citizen is captured in the National Identity Register, according to Williams Ampomah E. Darlas, Head of Corporate Affairs Directorate.

Registration for first-time applicants at premium centres costs GH¢310, aligning with approved charges for premium services. This fee represents the standard rate for services at premium centres, though regular NIA district office registration remains free for Ghanaians.

Parents and legal guardians must present specific documentation to register their children, including a valid Ghanaian passport of the child, the original birth certificate, or appear as Ghana Card holders who can vouch for the child. These requirements mirror those established for applicants aged 15 years and above.

Starting Monday, September 15, 2025, the NIA will extend its online registration and booking system to cover all 11 remaining premium centres nationwide. This digital expansion aims to provide convenience in scheduling appointments and reducing waiting times at registration centers.

The Authority described the initiative as “another step forward in building a comprehensive and inclusive identity system that begins from childhood,” emphasizing the government’s commitment to universal digital identity coverage for all citizens.

Children already registered under the new category will receive their Ghana Cards soon, according to NIA assurances. The Authority also announced plans to expand the registration exercise to all NIA District Offices nationwide in coming weeks, ensuring broader access and inclusivity across Ghana.

The online booking platform encourages applicants to schedule appointments in advance to avoid long queues and processing delays. This digital approach reflects broader efforts to streamline government services and improve citizen experience with identity documentation processes.

The children’s registration initiative forms part of Ghana’s comprehensive digital identity framework, designed to enable easier access to public services, education, healthcare, and financial systems regardless of age. This inclusive approach ensures children can access digital services as they mature.

Premium centres offer expedited processing and enhanced customer service compared to standard district offices, justifying the fee structure while maintaining free registration options at regular locations. This tiered approach provides choices for families based on their preferences and financial capacity.

The expansion to younger age groups addresses gaps in Ghana’s identity documentation system, ensuring comprehensive population coverage from childhood through adulthood. This early registration facilitates seamless integration into digital government services as children progress through education and eventually enter the workforce.

NIA’s phased rollout strategy demonstrates careful planning to manage demand and ensure service quality across all registration centres. The initial focus on premium centres allows for system testing and refinement before broader district office implementation.

The initiative supports Ghana’s broader digitalization agenda, positioning the country as a leader in comprehensive digital identity systems within West Africa. Early childhood registration creates foundations for lifelong digital service access and secure identity verification.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to begin the registration process promptly, taking advantage of online booking systems and premium centre services. The Authority expects significant demand as families seek to ensure their children’s inclusion in the national digital identity framework.