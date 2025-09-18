NIA Assures Mass Registration Continues After Premium Service Confusion

The National Identification Authority has moved to reassure Ghanaians that mass registration for Ghana Cards remains active, following public concerns that the introduction of premium services signaled abandonment of free registration at district offices.

Williams Ampomah E. Darlas, Head of Corporate Affairs, emphasized that the Authority is pursuing a phased implementation strategy, prioritizing the distribution of already-printed Ghana Cards before expanding continuous registration nationwide. The clarification comes after confusion arose over the launch of premium registration centres charging GH¢310 for children’s Ghana Card services.

The NIA faced significant challenges during its 2024 mass registration exercise targeting children, achieving only 377,036 registrations across 169 districts and municipalities against an ambitious target of three million. Technical and financial constraints forced suspension of the program, creating a backlog that new management has since addressed.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Darlas explained that premium registration represents a voluntary service option rather than a replacement for the free mass program. “We are now working to ensure that children who were registered in schools receive their cards before the continuous exercise fully resumes,” he stated, addressing concerns about accessibility for low-income families.

The premium service expansion has generated controversy due to its cost structure. Registration at premium centres costs GH¢310 for both adults and children, representing a significant expense for many Ghanaian families. The fee applies to all premium centre services, including first-time registration and record updates.

From September 22, the Authority plans to begin distributing Ghana Cards to previously registered applicants before extending registration services to all district offices. This timeline aims to clear existing backlogs while ensuring broader accessibility through the free district office system.

The premium centres currently serve children aged six to fourteen, requiring parents or guardians to provide birth certificates, passports, or Ghana Card vouching for identity verification. The Authority has strengthened its guarantor system to prevent individuals from vouching for large numbers of applicants in exchange for payment, addressing concerns about potential abuse.

Enhanced safeguards include mandatory parental accompaniment during card collection to ensure proper safekeeping of children’s identification documents. These measures reflect the Authority’s recognition of the special protection requirements for minors’ identity documents.

The expansion of digital services continues with the September 15 launch of online booking systems for premium centres in the Northern, Eastern, Volta, and Ashanti regions. This extension covers all 11 remaining premium centres nationwide, providing greater convenience for appointment scheduling.

The clarification addresses widespread confusion following the premium service launch, with many Ghanaians interpreting the fee-based system as evidence that free registration had ended. The misunderstanding highlights communication challenges as the Authority transitions between different service delivery models.

The phased approach reflects practical constraints faced by the NIA in scaling up operations while maintaining service quality. The 2024 registration shortfall demonstrated the complexity of reaching Ghana’s large child population through school-based programs, particularly in rural areas with limited infrastructure.

For many Ghanaian families, the GH¢310 premium fee represents a significant barrier to accessing digital identity services. The amount exceeds many families’ monthly discretionary spending, potentially creating a two-tier system where wealthy families access faster premium services while others await free district office availability.

Industry observers note that successful implementation of the mass registration program remains critical for Ghana’s broader digitization agenda. Ghana Card adoption underpins access to financial services, government programs, and digital platforms that drive economic inclusion.

The Authority’s commitment to ensuring “every Ghanaian child has a secure and verifiable identity” faces testing as it balances service expansion with affordability concerns. The success of the phased rollout will largely determine public confidence in the NIA’s ability to deliver universal coverage while maintaining the free registration principle for ordinary Ghanaians.

District office expansion schedules and specific timelines for resuming free mass registration remain key information gaps that the Authority will need to address to maintain public trust in the system’s accessibility.