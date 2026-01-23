NIA Announces Fee Increase for Ghana Card Services

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced a price increment for some of its services, marking the second adjustment in less than a year.

In a post on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, January 22, 2026, the Authority explained that the fee adjustment is aimed at maintaining and improving the quality of its service delivery.

According to the NIA, the fee increment applies to services including first time registration, personal information updates, replacement of the Ghana Card, nationality updates, and non citizen card registration.

The Authority urged the public to take note of the changes as they take effect, adding that the adjustment will support the sustainability and efficiency of its operations.

In a notice titled Notice of Price Increment, the NIA stated that it wishes to respectfully inform the general public that there will be an adjustment in the prices of the following services. The notice then listed the affected services.

The Authority explained that this adjustment is necessary to enable us maintain and improve the quality of services we provide. However, the NIA did not disclose the specific new prices for each service in its announcement.

The Authority concluded the notice by saying we appreciate your understanding and continued support.

Ghana Card fees were last increased on February 4, 2025. That increase affected first time registration, card replacement and record updates at premium registration centres.

According to the February 2025 notice, first time registration and record updates each cost GH₵310 at premium centres. Card replacement was set at GH₵420, while individuals updating their records and replacing their cards simultaneously paid GH₵355. Nationality updates cost GH₵365.

The NIA had clarified that these February 2025 fees applied only at its premium registration centres. The Authority also indicated that card replacements at district offices across the country cost GH₵125, while first time issuance at district offices remained free of charge.

Before the February 2025 increase, fees at some centres were increased in May 2024. After that adjustment, fees ranged between GH₵125 to GH₵365 for Ghanaians, depending on the service and location.

First time issuance of the Ghana Card has remained free for all applicants at mass registration exercises and district offices. However, individuals who choose to visit designated premium registration centres are required to pay the applicable fees for expedited service.

The Ghana Card serves as the official national identity card for Ghanaians both at home and abroad. It provides proof of identity, citizenship, and residency, incorporating biometric data for secure authentication.

Since its introduction, the Ghana Card has become an integral part of government services, banking, healthcare, and electoral processes. More than 18 million Ghanaians have been registered for the card.

In 2024, the NIA extended Ghana Card issuance to Ghanaians living abroad to ensure inclusivity. The first card under this diaspora initiative was issued in Ottawa, Canada, in September 2024 as part of a pilot exercise.

The registration fees approved by Parliament varied by region, with ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) nationals paying $55, the rest of Africa $75, and the rest of the world $115 for diaspora registration.

In September 2024, the National Identification Authority extended Ghana Card services to Ghanaians in North America as part of a pilot exercise. The first beneficiary cities were Ottawa and Ontario in Canada, and Washington DC (District of Columbia) and New York in the United States.

The Authority trained embassy staff to serve as registration officers for the Ghana Card. These staff members worked as registration officers in the first phase of the pilot exercise to register Ghanaians abroad.

The Ghana Card makes it easy for Ghanaians to prove their identity or citizenship. With the Ghana Card, accessing services such as health, education, communication, insurance and banking has been streamlined.

Ghanaians living abroad who hold a Ghana Card can travel to Ghana without a visa. It is important to register to ensure that you are not excluded from the formal economy and from economic, social and political activities in Ghana, the NIA has stated.

The NIA was established by the National Identification Authority Act, 2006 (Act 707), to create, maintain, and operate a national identification system that issues unique identity numbers and cards to Ghanaian citizens and legally resident foreign nationals.