NIA and DVLA Launch Online Ghana Card Registration Platform

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has partnered with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to launch a fully online Ghana Card registration system, eliminating the notorious queues that have frustrated thousands of applicants across the country.

The digital platform, announced by NIA Chief Executive Officer Wisdom Yayra Koku Deku through a social media post, represents a significant shift in how Ghanaians access national identification services. It’s a move that many citizens have been demanding for years, and it finally addresses one of the most common complaints about public service delivery.

Applicants can now handle everything online, from initial registration to payment and appointment booking. The only physical visit required is for biometric capture at the Adenta DVLA office, which serves as the pilot location for this initiative.

“In partnership with DVLA, you can now apply for your Ghana Card online, book an interview online, make payment online, and book an appointment online for biometric capture,” Deku stated in his announcement.

The system operates through the NIA’s dedicated portal at register.nia.gov.gh, where first-time registrants complete their pre-enrolment process entirely from home or office. This includes form filling, fee payment, interview scheduling, and selecting a convenient time slot for the mandatory biometric data collection.

According to NIA officials, the platform has been designed with user experience in mind, ensuring that even those with basic digital literacy can navigate the process smoothly. The authority reportedly conducted extensive testing before the public launch to iron out technical issues that might frustrate users.

However, the NIA hasn’t abandoned traditional service methods. Walk-in services remain available at all district offices, including the Adenta location at Adenta Mall, recognizing that not every Ghanaian has reliable internet access or the digital skills to use online platforms.

The phased rollout strategy means the Adenta office serves as a testing ground before expansion to other DVLA facilities nationwide. This approach allows authorities to identify and resolve operational challenges before scaling up, though no specific timeline for the nationwide expansion has been announced yet.

Officials say the initiative aligns with the government’s broader digital governance agenda, which aims to modernize public service delivery and reduce the bureaucratic delays that have long characterized interactions with state institutions. It’s part of a larger vision to transform Ghana into a digitally enabled economy where citizens spend less time in queues and more time being productive.

The NIA has assured the public that cybersecurity measures and data protection protocols have been integrated into the platform to safeguard personal information. Given growing concerns about data breaches and identity theft globally, these assurances will be tested as more Ghanaians use the system.

This collaboration between the NIA and DVLA strengthens the national identification infrastructure, positioning the Ghana Card as an increasingly essential document for accessing banking services, telecommunications, travel documentation, and social protection programs. The card has already become mandatory for many transactions, making efficient registration processes crucial for millions of citizens.

The question now is whether the system can handle the expected surge in online applications and whether the biometric capture appointments at Adenta can accommodate demand without creating new bottlenecks. Early adopters will likely determine how quickly other Ghanaians embrace this digital alternative to the traditional registration nightmare.