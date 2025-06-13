Nhyira Hemaa Bags 4 Nominations at Modern Gospel Awards 2025

Ghanaian gospel powerhouse Charlotte Addo, widely known by her stage name Nhyira Hemaa, has earned four major nominations at the 2025 Modern Gospel Awards, reaffirming her growing impact in the global gospel music scene.

She has been nominated in the following prestigious categories:

Best Female Artiste of the Year (Code: MG1)

International Artiste of the Year (Code: MG55)

UK-Based Artiste of the Year (Code: MG78)

Gospel Video Of The Year (Code-MG73)

These nominations celebrate a significant chapter in Nhyira Hemaa’s blossoming music career. Known for her hit single “Too Much,” she continues to make waves across Europe with her inspiring lyrics, passionate vocals, and uplifting performances.

Her presence in the gospel industry has made her a standout talent on the UK scene and beyond—capturing hearts and transforming lives through her music ministry.

Let’s help Nhyira Hemaa bring home these awards!

✅ Visit: www.kampaignlive.com

📱 Or dial: 365300# and enter the voting codes:

MG1 for Best Female Artiste

MG55 for International Artiste

MG78 for UK-Based Artiste

MG773 for Gospel Video Of The Year