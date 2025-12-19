NHS healthcare worker jailed nine years for sexually assaulting vulnerable patients

An NHS healthcare worker has been sentenced to nine years in prison after sexually assaulting two patients during fake medical examinations carried out for his own gratification.

Ieuan Crump, 27, from Gilfach, was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Thursday, December 18, having previously been found guilty of six counts of sexual assault and three counts of assault by penetration. Crump assaulted the women while working at the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran in August 2021, while conducting scans and examinations. The court heard he subjected the women to phony and entirely unnecessary examinations while they were in pain and at their most vulnerable.

In a victim personal statement read to the court, one woman described how her life has felt like a nightmare since the assault. She said the main emotional effect had been the negative impact on her mental health. She felt there was no way to escape the intrusive thoughts of what happened to her, which led her to attempt taking her life on three occasions. She stated she feels very uncomfortable when treated by anyone in the medical profession, as she now trusts no one, least of all medics. She described feeling like a shell of the person she used to be.

Another woman said Crump’s actions had made her untrusting of men. In her statement, she explained his actions made her think that if a healthcare worker can commit such an act, then any man is a threat. She said she does not want to be treated by the NHS or return to the Grange.

The prosecutor described the crimes as an extreme abuse of trust, saying Crump deliberately targeted young, vulnerable women who were in significant pain and under the influence of strong medication. He characterized the case as the most egregious, grotesque abuse of trust by somebody in a position of responsibility.

The court heard that during the trial at Cardiff Crown Court, evidence showed Crump performed bladder scans and examinations that were not required as part of his role as a healthcare support worker. One victim testified he assaulted her with his finger in the presence of a female health worker who had been trying to insert a catheter. He later returned to the room alone, claiming he needed to check for swelling.

Defending lawyer Marian Lewis noted Crump had previously volunteered with St John Ambulance and supported his community before committing the offences. However, the jury delivered unanimous guilty verdicts after less than three hours of deliberations in November.

Sentencing Crump, Judge Vanessa Francis said he had effectively given his life to healthcare services and seemed to have his whole future ahead. She stated the case involved a breach of trust of the most serious kind. Judge Francis explained he manipulated extremely vulnerable women in significant amounts of pain. She added Crump carried out intimate examinations that were not required, did not wear gloves because he wanted skin to skin contact, and caused devastating harm to both victims.

The judge emphasized both young women involved in the treatment had been utterly devastated by his actions. Crump was ordered to serve at least two thirds of the nine year sentence in custody. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life, banned from working with children and vulnerable people, and made subject to restraining orders preventing contact with his victims.

Crown Prosecution Service lawyer Michael Jenkin stated Crump exploited his position of power over two women when they were at their most vulnerable for his own sexual gratification. He described the actions as an extreme breach of trust which was calculated and deliberate. Jenkin praised the courage shown by the two women in giving evidence to the jury, which allowed the prosecution to present a strong case resulting in the convictions.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck of Gwent Police praised the victims who bravely came forward to report the predatory individual who abused them for his personal gratification. He stated Crump took advantage of victims who believed he would help them in their time of need but instead committed horrendous offences against them.

The case had previously collapsed after more than two weeks when Crump faced trial for the same offences earlier in 2024. The successful prosecution on the second attempt ensures accountability for the abuse of trust and the lasting trauma inflicted on the two women who came forward.