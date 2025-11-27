NHIS Spends 25 Percent of Budget on Hypertension and Diabetes

Hypertension and diabetes are consuming such a large share of Ghana’s national healthcare budget that the future stability of health financing is at risk if the rising silent epidemic is not addressed urgently, the Country Director of PharmAccess has warned.

Dr. Maxwell Antwi cautioned that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) now spends approximately 25 percent of its budget on these two diseases and related conditions alone. Presenting on Innovative Financing Models for Healthcare Sustainability at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), he emphasized that preventive action must be prioritized immediately.

“This will threaten the national health budget and the future sustainability of the NHIS if health promotion and preventive lifestyle measures are not prioritized now by health professionals in caring for patients,” Dr. Antwi stated.

The situation carries wider economic consequences. Approximately 30 percent of Ghana’s adult population lives with hypertension or diabetes, according to Dr. Antwi. “Better disease control means preserved productivity. We must protect our fragile domestic and national economy,” he told the GMA.

While the financing pressure is severe, Dr. Antwi explained that a growing pool of private capital inflows could support Ghana’s health system and boost medical tourism if doctors and health entrepreneurs adopt appropriate partnership models. He presented detailed profiles of several financing institutions, including Oasis Capital, Golden Palm Investments, the Investment Funds for Health in Africa and Medical Credit Fund, showing investment offerings ranging from small health small and medium enterprise (SME) loans to multimillion dollar equity for hospitals, diagnostics and pharmaceutical infrastructure.

“These financiers are ready to invest where there are bankable projects and efficient models,” he stated.

To unlock that capital, Dr. Antwi outlined partnership options including Build Finance Operate Transfer arrangements, management contracts, lease or concession models for laboratories and imaging centers, joint ventures for new hospitals and pharmaceutical plants, and performance based outsourcing for services like maintenance and diagnostics.

He stressed these models help revive dormant public sector assets and improve efficiency while maintaining government ownership. “These are not privatisation schemes; they are pathways to efficiency, strengthened services and shared risk,” he emphasized.

Dr. Antwi highlighted how the NHIS digital transformation, starting with credentialing tools from 2008 to 2010, biometric enrollment and the digitization of over 90 percent of claims, has positioned the Scheme to make better health purchasing decisions for Ghanaians. With an established Data Analytics Unit within the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Ghana is now exploring value based care reforms that depend on near real time data.

He argued this creates an opportunity to pay for outcomes rather than utilization, shifting the system toward greater efficiency.

A major part of Dr. Antwi’s presentation focused on the ongoing value based care initiative for hypertension and diabetes being implemented with NHIA and the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG). The programme covers 22 facilities, with 2,534 out of 2,750 targeted patients already enrolled, representing 92 percent achievement.

Regional data show varying baseline blood pressure levels, with Ahafo recording an average systolic blood pressure of 191 millimeters of mercury (mmHg), far higher than other regions. According to Dr. Antwi, consistent blood pressure monitoring and adherence to standardized protocols are already yielding promising improvements, with about 54 percent of patients having consistently controlled blood pressure compared to six percent in the normal population.

“A combination of virtual and in person care achieve faster hypertension control for patients and helps avoid costly complications,” he said.

He acknowledged several challenges including staff turnover, policy gaps, the need for compliance with quality of care protocols and incentives that empower patients, but insisted that the investment case for health remains compelling. With hypertension now the leading cause of adult deaths in Ghana and health resources stretched thin, he argued that value based care is no longer optional but essential for efficiency, outcomes and sustainability.

Other studies have confirmed the severity of the financial burden. A 2025 study by NHIA and the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare revealed that the mean annual cost of managing diabetes in Ghana is 3,197 Ghana cedis, while the lifetime cost of treating hypertension could exceed 869,000 cedis, depending on age and severity.

Research presented at an earlier NHIA conference showed that hypertension and diabetes now rank among the top five disease categories under the NHIS, accounting for over 10 percent of total claims expenditure. Professor Gordon Abekah Nkrumah of the University of Ghana Business School warned that non communicable diseases (NCDs) were projected to cost low and middle income countries over seven trillion United States dollars (USD) between 2011 and 2025.

The NHIA study also revealed that 30.34 percent of deaths in Ghana are attributed to hypertension, while 26.27 percent are linked to diabetes. Although many patients access care through NHIS credentialed providers, out of pocket costs remain a challenge, and public awareness of the seriousness of these conditions varies widely.

While 46.13 percent of respondents viewed hypertension and diabetes as serious health hazards, 6.7 percent did not consider the diseases a serious risk, signaling a clear need for intensified public education.

Dr. Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Deputy Chief Executive of NHIA in charge of Operations, has emphasized that Ghana, like many countries, is experiencing a shift in disease burden from infectious diseases to NCDs such as diabetes and hypertension, which demand bold, evidence driven responses.

“If we do not act with urgency and precision, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases will gradually undermine the substantial progress we have made in expanding health access and equity,” Dr. Djokoto stated.

The affordability study found that NHIS enrollment significantly improves access to care, with nearly 94 percent of enrollees reporting no barriers compared to 38 percent of out of pocket payers who faced significant difficulties. However, the research revealed that out of pocket costs continued to determine whether patients stayed on treatment or discontinued, even when enrolled on the NHIS.

Dr. Anthony Ginpong, NHIA’s Senior Director for Special Initiatives, raised concerns about the inadequacy of professional health assistants at the community level. He suggested looking at the Tanzanian model, where health centers are equipped to handle immediate cases, reducing the need for hospital referrals. In contrast, Ghana’s doctors are concentrated in major hospitals like Korle Bu and Komfo Anokye, receiving complex cases that could have been managed at the community level.

Dr. Antwi ended with a call for deeper collaboration between government, private investors and health professionals. “We cannot solve Ghana’s health financing crisis working in silos. Partnerships, data and innovative models are the only way forward,” he said, urging the GMA to champion these reforms.

The convergence of rising disease burden, constrained public finances and demographic shifts toward aging populations creates urgent pressure for health system transformation. Experts argue that without fundamental reforms emphasizing prevention, value based care and innovative financing, Ghana’s hard won gains in health coverage may prove unsustainable.