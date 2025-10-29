NHIA to Implement Revised Service Tariff for Health Insurance Scheme

The National Health Insurance Authority has reaffirmed its commitment to swiftly implementing a revised service tariff aimed at improving delivery and sustainability, following completion of the review process awaiting final approval.

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has reaffirmed its commitment to the swift implementation of the revised service tariff under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), aimed at improving service delivery and sustainability.

Acting Chief Executive of NHIA, Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, announced this at a two-day stakeholder conference held in Accra under the theme “Consolidating Strategic Partnerships for a Resilient and Inclusive Health Insurance Scheme.”

He explained that the new medicines tariff took effect on March 1, 2025, while the review of service tariffs has been completed and is currently undergoing final approval. Dr. Bampoe assured that it will be announced in due course.

The conference brought together key players from Ghana’s health sector, including representatives from the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), World Health Organization (WHO), the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, and private healthcare associations. The goal was to foster collaboration and align efforts toward a more resilient and inclusive national health insurance system.

Dr. Bampoe commended President John Dramani Mahama for what he described as a bold decision to uncap the National Health Insurance Levy, a move that has significantly enhanced NHIA’s financial base.

“The NHIA’s revenue for 2025 has grown to nine point seven six billion cedis, up from six point five two billion cedis in 2024,” he stated. He added that this financial reform has allowed the Authority to increase the proportion of revenue allocated to claims from 56.2 percent in 2024 to 65 percent in 2025, with a projected rise to 75 percent by 2026.

He also announced the creation of a Claims and Illegal Charges Taskforce to investigate and eliminate unlawful charges in healthcare facilities.

Touching on the government’s Free Primary Healthcare for All Initiative, Dr. Bampoe described it as one of Ghana’s most ambitious health reforms, emphasizing the importance of stakeholder alignment on implementation timelines, funding, and accountability.

Additionally, NHIA plans to operationalise the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as Mahama Cares, to provide a safety net for persons living with non-communicable diseases, a key step toward universal health coverage.

Currently, NHIS covers 95 percent of all primary disease conditions and boasts 15.65 million active members, representing a growth of 670,000 over the previous year. The Authority aims to reach 20 million active members by the end of 2025.