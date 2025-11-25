NHIA Projects 120 Percent Average Tariff Increase from January

Ghana’s healthcare sector is set for a major financial turnaround from January 2026, as the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) projects an average 120 percent increase in tariffs to strengthen service delivery, improve provider liquidity and stabilize the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The adjustment, which awaits the Minister of Health’s statutory approval, represents one of the largest injections of capital into the health system in more than a decade. Officials say the move is expected to address longstanding funding gaps that have driven up illegal charges, slowed reimbursements and weakened service quality across public and private facilities.

In a statement, the authority described the pending adjustment as a far reaching financing reform that will improve cash flow for providers, reduce debt accumulation and ensure better patient experience, especially at lower level facilities that have struggled to keep pace with rising operational costs. Speaking at a regional training programme for health managers in the Volta and Oti Regions, Dr. Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Operations, said the new tariff schedule was based on realistic cost structures developed by the Independent Clinical Experts’ Group.

While the headline increase stands at 180 percent, Dr. Djokoto clarified that the effective average rise in claims payments will not fall below 120 percent, depending on the types of medical cases handled at each facility. He attributed the breakthrough to government’s decision to uncap the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), a policy shift that has unlocked an additional 3.4 billion cedis for improved healthcare delivery.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah announced in October 2025 that uncapping the National Health Insurance Levy would yield an additional 3.4 billion cedis by the end of 2025, explaining that the measure will help clear delays in claims payments, enhance efficiency and build stronger confidence among healthcare providers. The NHIA’s revenue for 2025 has grown to 9.76 billion cedis, up from 6.52 billion cedis in 2024, according to NHIA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe.

“The uncapping of the NHIF by His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama gives us the fiscal space to implement the revised tariffs, roll out Free Primary Healthcare and dedicate more predictable resources to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund for chronic disease support,” Dr. Djokoto said. The financial reform has allowed the authority to increase the proportion of revenue allocated to claims from 56.2 percent in 2024 to 65 percent in 2025, with a projected rise to 75 percent by 2026.

Economists say the move could have broader macroeconomic effects, including improving the financial sustainability of thousands of healthcare providers, unlocking new investments in equipment and diagnostics, and reducing out of pocket payments that often push households into poverty. However, Dr. Djokoto cautioned that illegal charges remain a challenge. With tariffs now aligned to actual service costs, the NHIA will intensify enforcement measures to eliminate unauthorized payments.

A taskforce commissioned by NHIA CEO Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe recently identified realistic tariffs as one of the most effective means of ending co payment abuses. Health sector stakeholders welcomed the news, describing the reform as long overdue and essential for the survival of Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure.

A World Bank consultant on the tariff review process, Rev. Prof. Adukwei Hesse, said the new tariff regime was comprehensive and consistent with global best practices, adding that improved cost recovery would enhance facility performance. Similarly, Dr. Isaac Koranteng, Consultant Obstetrician at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, said the revision would boost provider confidence, reduce informal payments and ultimately improve patient welfare.

The NHIA commenced a major capacity building exercise for health service providers and claims officers in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions on November 17, 2025, ahead of implementation of the revised NHIS service tariffs. The training brought together health managers, clinicians and regional and district officers to familiarize themselves with the updated tariff structure and strengthen their application of the Ghana Diagnosis Related Groupings (G DRGs), the primary payment mechanism under the scheme.

Dr. Ruby A. Mensah Annan, Director of Strategic Health Purchasing, provided updates on the NHIS benefit package and the exclusion list, while Dr. Abigail C. Derkyi Kwarteng, Director of Claims, took participants through the claims lifecycle and reiterated the authority’s 18 day average processing time. A technical demonstration by Professor Lamptey showed how costs for selected G DRGs are calculated, covering consumables, investigations, human resources and overheads.

Currently, NHIS covers 95 percent of all primary disease conditions and boasts 15.65 million active members, representing a growth of 670,000 over the previous year. The authority aims to reach 20 million active members by the end of 2025. Additionally, NHIA plans to operationalize the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as Mahama Cares, to provide a safety net for persons living with non communicable diseases, a key step toward universal health coverage.

The NHIA will continue stakeholder engagements across all regions to ensure health facility managers, frontline workers and administrators are fully prepared for the new tariff structure and related reforms ahead of the January rollout. Similar training programmes have been conducted in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, with more scheduled for remaining regions before year end.

The last major tariff review occurred in February 2023, when framework medicines were increased by 50 percent plus an additional 30 percent marginal increase, while non framework medicines were reviewed upwards by 20 percent, and service tariffs increased by 10 percent across board. That adjustment came after a 50 percent increase implemented in July 2022.