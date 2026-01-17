Nhia Marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month With Health Talk In Accra

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has held a Cervical Cancer Awareness Health Talk and Panel Discussion in Accra as part of activities marking Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. The event, organised by the Marketing Team of the Corporate Affairs Directorate, took place on 16 January 2026 at the Ministry of Health Conference Room and focused on prevention, screening, early detection, and treatment of cervical cancer.

At the programme, the NHIA highlighted the role of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in supporting access to cervical cancer care, including approved screening methods, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. It was revealed that between 2023 and 2025, the Authority processed claims amounting to GH₵5,743,354.68 for the treatment of 5,649 NHIS members diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Participants were educated on available screening options such as Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA), Pap Smear, and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) testing, with health experts stressing that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes. The discussion also addressed common misconceptions, modes of transmission, and HPV testing, noting that while men do not have a cervix, they can carry HPV and be tested through non-cervical samples. Caution was also issued against the use of unapproved herbal medications.

The panel discussion was moderated by Ms. Shaniece Palm of the Corporate Affairs Department, with Dr. Abena Ekufua Esia-Donkoh, Deputy Director at CPC Cape Coast, and Ms. Doris Adjei, Deputy Director of the Nursing Service, as panelists. In separate remarks, the Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Oswald Essuah Mensah, and the Head of Communication, Ms. Faustina Dery, encouraged especially women to prioritise regular screening and seek professional medical care, reaffirming NHIA’s commitment to health education, disease prevention, and access to quality healthcare.