NHIA Flags Low Upper East Registration Numbers

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is grappling with disappointing enrolment figures in the Upper East Region, where efforts to bring more residents onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) have largely fallen flat despite extensive outreach campaigns.

Rufina Ankwain, the region’s Public Relations Officer, revealed that the Authority invested heavily in radio programming throughout last year, flooding local stations with talk shows and advertisements designed to boost registration. The campaign hasn’t delivered the numbers they’d hoped for, and officials now believe they’ve identified a major culprit: illegal payments at health facilities that are supposed to provide free care under the scheme.

“It makes our clients lose trust in the scheme,” Ankwain told Asaase News. She explained that when NHIA staff go into communities to promote enrolment, they’re often met with skepticism. Some residents say there’s little point in renewing their cards when they’ll still be asked to pay at facilities anyway.

The problem isn’t just about money changing hands. It’s about trust eroding in a system that’s meant to remove financial barriers to healthcare. When patients show up with valid NHIS cards and still face demands for payment, word spreads quickly through communities, undermining years of promotional work.

Ankwain acknowledged a frustrating reality: many patients who make these illegal payments won’t come forward to complain. Without formal reports, the Authority’s hands are tied when it comes to investigating and sanctioning facilities that break the rules.

“We receive complaints, but not as many as the number of cases out there,” she said. The few who do report often arrive without the documentation needed to build a case, leaving investigators with little to work with.

For those willing to speak up, the process is relatively straightforward. Clients can submit receipts or any proof of suspected illegal charges to the Public Relations Unit at any NHIA district office. The Co-payments Committee reviews the evidence, investigates the facility in question, and keeps the complainant informed throughout the process.

When investigations confirm wrongdoing, there are consequences. The Authority deducts the illegal payment amount from the facility’s claims reimbursement and returns the money to the affected client. But these enforcement actions only happen when patients provide the evidence needed to prove their case.

The Upper East situation highlights a broader challenge facing Ghana’s health insurance system. Building infrastructure and running campaigns is one thing; maintaining public confidence when implementation falls short is quite another. Without that trust, even the most well-funded promotional efforts may continue to struggle.