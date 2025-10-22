NHIA Denounces Shooting Incident at Garu District Office Accra

The Executive Management of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has received with deep shock and sadness the news of a shooting incident that occurred at the Authority’s District Office in Garu, Upper East Region, on Monday, 20th October 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Upper East Regional Police Command, four persons lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries after unidentified gunmen on motorbikes attacked and fired indiscriminately at the NHIA office and its surroundings.

The Authority denounces this unfortunate and tragic act of violence and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured. We are profoundly saddened that such an incident occurred at a facility dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of the public.

The NHIA is working closely with the Ghana Police Service and other relevant security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice. A Management team has been dispatched to Garu to provide support to the bereaved families, the injured, and the affected staff of the NHIA office.

In the wake of this incident, the Authority is reviewing all security arrangements across its regional and district offices to enhance the safety and protection of staff, members, and property nationwide.

We urge calm among staff and the general public as investigations continue. The safety and wellbeing of our staff and clients remain a top priority for the Authority. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by this tragic event.

May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.

Signed

Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe

Chief Executive

National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)