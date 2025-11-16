NHIA Announces One-Month Waiting Period Waiver for New NHIS Enrolments and Renewals

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has introduced a special waiver on the one-month waiting period for all new National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) enrolments, as well as renewals made after more than three months of expiry. The waiver, which forms part of the NHIS Active Month Campaign, will run throughout November and end on 14th December 2025.

The initiative is aimed at improving access to healthcare and boosting the number of actively subscribed members on the Scheme. With the waiver in effect, newly enrolled members and those renewing expired membership will enjoy immediate access to NHIS services without the usual delay.

According to the NHIA, the NHIS Active Month Campaign is focused on ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing healthcare. The Authority is encouraging the public to take advantage of the initiative by visiting any NHIS District Office, using the MyNHIS App, or dialing the mobile short code *929# to renew their membership. Members are also advised to subscribe to the Auto-Renewal option for added convenience.

The NHIA particularly urges individuals whose membership has been inactive for more than three months to renew promptly so they can continue to enjoy the benefits of quality, affordable healthcare.

For further enquiries, the public may contact the NHIS Call Centre on 6447 (MTN/Vodafone) or 054-444-6447.