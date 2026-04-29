NGOs Warn Illicit Gold Destroying Ghana’s Rivers Ahead of London Summit

A global coalition of 34 civil society organisations has warned that Ghana’s forests and waterways are among the casualties of a worldwide surge in illicit gold trading, urging urgent reform ahead of a UK-hosted summit on dirty money this June.

The coalition, whose statement was issued on Tuesday, April 28, calls on governments and industry to tighten gold supply chains before the Illicit Finance Summit, which the United Kingdom will host at Lancaster House in London on June 23 and 24, 2026. Illicit gold will be debated at the summit alongside property and cryptocurrency as high-risk channels for moving dirty money.

Daryl Bosu, Deputy National Director for Operations at A Rocha Ghana, said Ghana’s environment is bearing a heavy toll from the surge in international demand. “Ghana’s forests and rivers are being destroyed by the global gold price boom, with illegal and irresponsible mining poisoning water, degrading critical ecosystem assets and services, and exposing key agricultural commodities and communities to increasing risk,” he said. He called for full traceability from mine to market and an end to the regulatory loopholes that allow illicit gold to enter legitimate trading systems, including in London.

The coalition noted that GoldBod, Ghana’s state body that oversees the gold trade, has taken steps toward supply chain control and is working toward compliance with London Bullion Market Association standards. But the organisations cautioned that traceability systems must be credible and transparent to genuinely protect artisanal producers, forests, and communities, rather than serving as a veneer of compliance.

Helen Taylor, Deputy Director of Spotlight on Corruption, said record gold prices have made the metal a prime vehicle for criminal networks. “With gold prices hitting record highs, this valuable commodity has become the go-to currency for organised criminals, warlords and sanctions evaders,” she said, adding that illicit gold is driving corruption, environmental destruction, and conflict while undermining global financial security.

Sophia Pickles, senior analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, warned that criminal networks are exploiting opaque trading practices and persistent data gaps in both producing countries and major trading hubs, enabling large-scale laundering operations through mechanisms such as “loco swaps” and the deliberate misclassification of gold as recycled material.

Hannah Mowat, Campaigns Coordinator at Fern, linked the global gold boom directly to accelerating deforestation. “As the price of gold soars, so does the cost of extracting it. From the Amazon to Ghana to Indonesia, some of the most critically important rainforests are being razed for gold which is sold on international markets,” she said, noting that artisanal miners frequently remain trapped in poverty despite rising prices.

The UK government estimates the global illicit gold market is worth at least £60 billion annually. The coalition welcomed the UK’s decision to put gold on the summit agenda but warned that current policy ambitions fall short of what is needed to address the scale of the threat. Their joint recommendations call for stronger anti-money laundering rules, mandatory due diligence across supply chains, improved beneficial ownership transparency, and enhanced international cooperation between gold-producing, transit, and trading countries.