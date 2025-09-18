NGO Urges Support For Rural Schools

Source: Kofi Yesu

The Founder and Leader of a Swedish-based NGO, Give To Life Charity Organization, Madam Dorcas Dadzie, has made a passionate appeal to the Government, development partners, NGOs, and philanthropists to support the establishment of ultra-modern ICT laboratories for schools in rural communities.

She made the call after preparing to commission a fully-equipped ICT laboratory and library for the pupils of Ayim M/A Basic school in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region on 20th September, 2025.

Madam Dadzie expressed concern that children in rural areas are often left behind in terms of access to digital knowledge and opportunities, a situation which, she stressed, continues to widen the gap between them and their counterparts in urban centers.

“In today’s world, computer literacy is no longer a luxury but a necessity. If we truly want to empower our children for the future, then we must invest in ICT education, especially in the deprived communities,” she stated.

She further urged stakeholders to join hands in ensuring that every Ghanaian child, regardless of location, has access to quality ICT education.