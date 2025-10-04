NGO To Upgrade Mental Health Facility At Eastern Regional Hospital

Rehabilitation and expansion works will soon begin at the Mental Health Unit of the Eastern Regional Hospital to boost mental health care delivery, as according to the authorities at the unit, the overwhelming number of cases received in recent times has seen the facility being overcrowded, thereby affecting quality health care at the mental health unit.

The mental health unit at the Eastern Regional Hospital was created to admit a limited number of cases; however, the unit has been overwhelmed by the huge number of cases.

It is against this backdrop that Kwahu Nkwatia Nkosuohene and the founder of Kabaka foundation, Nana Owiredu Wadie, have cut sod for the expansion and rehabilitation of the mental health unit to help boost mental health care in the region and beyond.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, Nana Owiredu Wadie stated that the project is not just a building but a promise to the youth battling substance and drug abuse, to children living with mental health conditions, and to every family seeking dignity, care, and hope.

He pointed out that mental health is health, and every Ghanaian deserves access to mental health care without stigma.

Aburihene and a Patron of the Kabaka foundation, Otobuor Djan Kwasi, in an interview with the Media, urged the youth to desist from the usage of illicit drugs that have dire consequences on their health and their future as well, commending the founder of Kabaka foundation, Nana Owiredu Wadie, for his commitment towards supporting mental health care and general health care delivery.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Mental health unit at the Eastern Regional hospital, Gyanwa Opare-Addo welcomed the project with optimism that, it will go along to help improve mental health care delivery in the region, stating that, existing facility impedes quality health care due to the increased number of mental health cases they handle, which has also led to the overcrowding of the facility.