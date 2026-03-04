NGO Supports Akwadum Community With Health, Education and Farm Inputs

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to improving lives in underserved communities has launched a multi-sector intervention in the Akwadum community of the New Juaben North Municipality in the Eastern Region, providing health equipment, educational materials, and farm inputs to residents in a project it plans to extend to other communities across Ghana.

Giving World International launched the initiative under its Community Improvement Project, which targets five hundred needy but academically promising students in Akwadum and its surrounding communities, who will receive learning materials throughout their basic education. The project simultaneously addresses health infrastructure and agricultural productivity, reflecting the organisation’s view that sustainable community development requires coordinated action across multiple sectors at once.

At the official launch, the Akwadum Health Centre received an assortment of medical equipment including weighing scales, thermometers, wheelchairs, and other essential medical supplies. Cocoa farmers in the community were provided with two knapsack spraying machines and additional farm inputs to help expand and improve their yields. Students from four basic schools received exercise books, reading books, school bags, and mathematical sets, and were also provided with hot meals and second-hand clothing at the launch event. The four schools covered are Akwadum M/A Basic School, Methodist Basic School, Presbyterian Basic School, and Islamic Basic School.

Madam Priscilla Yeboah, President of Giving World International, said the organisation was founded to support children, youth, and women in need while working closely with communities to improve livelihoods and promote gender equality. She said similar projects would be extended to other communities to complement government efforts in national development, and urged members of the Akwadum community to fully support the initiative to ensure its long-term success.

The Physician Assistant at the Akwadum Health Centre, Madam Salim Salami, received the medical equipment on behalf of the facility, expressed appreciation for the intervention, and appealed for continued support to further strengthen the centre’s capacity to serve the community.