NGO Clears Hospital Bills For 100 Mothers At Sogakope

An Accra-based humanitarian organization, Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation, has settled hospital bills for more than 100 needy mothers and clients of the South Tongu District Hospital in Sogakope, Volta Region. The Foundation also donated 50 baby hampers and assorted food items to newborns and their mothers during the festive season.

The gesture follows reports that unpaid bills have long strained the hospital’s finances, as many patients are unable to pay for services. Hospital Administrator Samuel Omega confirmed that nearly 100 clients owed the facility significant sums, adding that the hospital, as a public institution, cannot deny care to anyone.

To ease the burden, the Foundation presented a cheque of GHS70,000 to clear debts, alongside food items including rice, sardines, corned beef, spaghetti, and cooking oil. Staff of the hospital also received supplies in recognition of their service.

Foundation President Nicholas Coffie explained that the initiative marked the NGO’s 7th anniversary and was motivated by a survey that identified Sogakope Hospital as one of the most financially distressed facilities in southern Ghana. Since its inception seven years ago, the Foundation has undertaken 24 projects nationwide, including borehole construction, classroom blocks, and feeding over 20,000 street children.

Mr. Coffie also raised concerns about teenage pregnancy, urging young men to take responsibility and calling on corporate institutions to support vulnerable mothers and children.

Hospital Administrator Omega described the support as the largest in recent years, totaling GHS150,000, and praised the Foundation for its timely intervention. Beneficiaries expressed joy and gratitude, urging other NGOs to emulate the example.