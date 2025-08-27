NGO Boosts STEAM Education at Bono Region School

Sacred Heart Senior High School in Nsoatre has received a significant technology upgrade after an Accra-based NGO delivered four projectors to strengthen the institution’s ICT capabilities.

The donation addresses growing demand for digital learning tools as student enrollment in technology courses surges.

MagMina Foundation responded to an appeal made during the school’s recent 47th anniversary celebration. The gesture exceeded initial expectations, with the NGO delivering four units instead of the single projector originally promised during the anniversary event.

“This represents our contribution toward ICT training and skill development, which have become essential in today’s technology-driven world,” said Rosemary Mroba Gaisie, a foundation director and SAHESS alumna from the 1989 graduating class. She referenced Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s vision of opening doors for educational advancement.

The timing couldn’t be better for the Bono region school. ICT enrollment has exploded from 10 students when the elective program launched in 2018 to approximately 110 students this academic year. That initial cohort achieved a perfect pass rate during their 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Headmistress Rev. Sr. Benedicta Uzokwe welcomed the equipment but acknowledged the continuing technology gap. “Each student needs individual practical work experience. With the new curriculum, projectors in every classroom will make teaching more effective and prepare learners for 21st-century employment,” she explained.

The foundation’s work extends beyond this single donation. Since establishing operations in 2022, MagMina has supported various institutions including Freedom House Foundation orphanage, renovated facilities at Sebedie T.I. Ahmadiyya Basic School, and provided medical equipment to Madonna Clinic in Ejisu-Besease.

Co-founders Angelina Asantewaa Yeboah and Rosemary Mroba Gaisie named their organization after their mothers, Margaret Yeboah and Wilhemina Ansah Abrokwah, who spent their careers serving Ghana’s education and health sectors.

The handover ceremony drew several dignitaries including Msgr. Joseph Marfo-Gyimah from the Catholic Diocese of Sunyani’s Justice and Peace Commission, who had facilitated Gaisie’s admission to SAHESS decades earlier. Traditional leader Nana Yaa Aninwaa Bodom also attended the presentation.