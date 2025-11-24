Ngleshie Alata Elders Demand Urgent State Action as Paramount Dispute Deepens

Elders and youth groups of the Ngleshie Alata Royal Stool at James Town, Accra, have renewed urgent appeals to national authorities to intervene in what they describe as a looming security threat arising from the protracted paramount chieftaincy dispute in the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

The groups are calling on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Chief Justice, the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), the National Security apparatus, the Ghana Bar Association, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, the Interior Ministry, and other peace-enforcement bodies to closely monitor the ongoing court processes and ensure justice is delivered to prevent instability in the community.

“We want peace and unity. We do not know anyone by the name Obrempong Wetse Kojo,” they stressed. According to the elders, Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye—who claims the stool name Oblempong Wetse Kojo II—does not originate from any of the eligible ruling families and therefore cannot be considered for the paramountcy. They insist his purported enstoolment is incomplete and without basis.

Court Dismisses Injunction Application

Their renewed call follows a High Court ruling dismissing an interlocutory injunction application filed by some chiefs of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area. The injunction sought to restrain the recognition of Prince Bruce-Quaye as President of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council.

Justice Comfort Kwasiwor Tasiame of the General Jurisdiction Division ‘13’ ruled that although there were procedural issues raised concerning the processing of Chieftaincy Declaration (CD) forms, such irregularities did not justify the granting of any interlocutory injunction. She emphasized that allegations of criminal conduct—such as claims surrounding the alleged killing of the paramount stool priest (wulomo)—could not serve as grounds for an injunction in civil proceedings.

The court dismissed the application and awarded GH₵3,000 in costs against the Applicants, clearing the way for the substantive case to proceed.

The plaintiffs, despite the dismissal, welcomed the ruling and expressed readiness to pursue the main matter in court. They urged their supporters to remain calm as the judicial process unfolds.

Elders Reject Bruce-Quaye’s Claim to the Stool

According to the elders, the Ngleshie Alata paramountcy has been vacant for nearly eight years following the death of Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, who ruled for 39 years. They maintain that the paramountcy rotates between the Ajumako Dwurampong and Adanse gates—excluding the Anumansa (Kweikuma Tsoshie) family from which Bruce-Quaye hails.

They further allege that Bruce-Quaye had previously been destooled as a sub-chief by his own family, rendering his claim to the paramount stool invalid.

The groups also dismissed Bruce-Quaye’s adoption of the stool title “Wetse Kojo II,” explaining that the original Wetse Kojo—Henry George Vanderpuye—was installed in 1939, making any legitimate successor the third to bear that title.

Accusations Against Regional House of Chiefs

The elders heavily criticised the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, accusing it of inducting Bruce-Quaye despite ongoing court disputes pending before both the Accra High Court and the Dodowa Traditional Council Judicial Committees.

They claim the induction amounted to “fraudulent gazetting” and violated established customary and statutory procedures for installing a paramount chief.

They also cited a 2015 ruling by the Ngleshie Alata Judicial Committee which barred Bruce-Quaye from presenting himself even as a divisional chief—describing his current claim as unlawful and misleading.

Security Concerns and Call for Government Intervention

Beyond the legal disputes, the elders allege that Bruce-Quaye has surrounded himself with “violent supporters” whose actions threaten peace in the traditional area. They warned individuals, institutions, and companies against engaging in land transactions or business dealings with him, insisting such agreements would be deemed null and void.

They have appealed directly to President John Dramani Mahama, the Interior Ministry, the IGP, national security agencies, and the Christian Council of Ghana to investigate Bruce-Quaye’s background and ensure stability is preserved.

“We will not allow anyone to impose an imposter on us as our chief,” they vowed. “Customary rites must come before gazetting—not the other way around. Justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done.”

Ongoing Concerns Over Alleged Interference

Recent reports from within the traditional area claim that a suit challenging Bruce-Quaye’s legitimacy was deliberately dismissed by some officials of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, allegedly after receiving bribes. The case adds another layer to the long-running tension surrounding the Ngleshie Alata paramountcy.

With several matters still pending before both civil and traditional courts, the Ngleshie Alata chieftaincy dispute remains one of the most protracted and contentious in the Greater Accra Region drawing national attention due to its implications for traditional governance and the chieftaincy registration process.