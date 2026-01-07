NFF Dismisses Camp Discord Reports After Osimhen Lookman Clash

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has firmly denied reports of unrest within the Super Eagles camp following an on-field confrontation between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during Monday’s 4-0 victory over Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor released an official statement shutting down what he called insinuations and dark innuendoes of a rumpus following the match, which advanced Nigeria to the tournament’s quarterfinals. The three-time African champions now await either Algeria or DR Congo in the last eight stage.

The incident occurred in the 63rd minute at the Complexe Sportif de Fès, with Nigeria already leading 3-0 and Osimhen positioned for a hat trick. The Galatasaray striker became visibly frustrated when Lookman and Bruno Onyemaechi failed to pass him the ball during an attacking sequence. Osimhen confronted Lookman just before a corner kick, sparking a heated exchange that required intervention from team captain Wilfred Ndidi and even Mozambique defender Reinildo Mandava.

Achor dismissed the confrontation as easily resolved between two brothers. There is no problem whatsoever in our camp, he stated. Whatever people saw as a crisis between two brothers was easily resolved a couple of hours later. All is good and we are presently at training.

The clash drew widespread attention across traditional and digital media platforms, with some analysts calling for disciplinary action against Osimhen. Head coach Eric Chelle acknowledged his displeasure with the episode and hinted at potential internal sanctions, though he emphasized any disciplinary measures would remain within the group.

Lookman moved swiftly to defuse tensions in his post-match interview, stating he hadn’t seen Osimhen since the final whistle but insisted such matters weren’t important. The team won 4-0. Vic is our number one guy. Everybody knows this. He is a top striker and a top player. All the rest of that is not important, the Atalanta forward told reporters. There are no issues between me and Victor. It’s just football. He is my brother.

Team captain Ndidi also downplayed the incident, describing it as competitive mindset rather than personal animosity. It was just a competitive mindset, he explained. We wanted more, we agreed we wanted more. In that moment, when two people really want it, this is what happens.

Paris FC forward Moses Simon defended his teammate, urging focus on Nigeria’s bigger mission. I think I didn’t see anything, which some people said he did something bad. But we are all a team and there is nothing to talk about, Simon told media after the game. He is a guy, we know, he is always a fighter in the team. Of course, he will still fight for us. We need him and the team needs him and I believe he also needs us.

The NFF also addressed reports that striker Akor Adams abandoned camp following his first AFCON goal in the match. Achor clarified that Adams received permission to visit his hospitalized mother in Fès and returned in less than an hour. The 25 year old Sevilla striker had dedicated his 70th minute goal to his mother, who was admitted to hospital on the morning of the match.

She was supposed to be here, but she’s in the hospital right now. She was admitted this morning, but she’s much better now, Adams revealed after the game. The forward also provided assists for both Lookman’s opening goal and played a role in Osimhen’s second strike during Nigeria’s commanding performance.

Despite official reassurances, several former internationals and football stakeholders expressed differing views on how the situation should be handled. Veteran journalist Charles Anazodo called for Osimhen to be dropped from the starting lineup for the quarterfinal clash, while veteran pundit Segun Agbede warned the forward was not bigger than the team.

Former Super Eagles player and 1980 AFCON winner Sylvanus Okpala took a more measured approach, suggesting such incidents are common among competitive footballers. As a coach, these things happen among footballers. We were leading 3-0, some players want to gamble while others want to score more. I don’t think it’s a problem, and I don’t think he’s going back to Turkey, Okpala said.

The brief flashpoint did little to overshadow Nigeria’s perfect record in Morocco. The Super Eagles have won all four matches at the tournament, scoring 12 goals and equaling their most goals in a single AFCON campaign from their runner up finish in 2000. Nigeria now travels to Marrakesh for Saturday’s quarterfinal showdown.

A potential meeting with DR Congo would offer redemption after Nigeria was eliminated by the Leopards on penalties during November’s World Cup qualifying playoff. An encounter with Algeria would represent Nigeria’s sternest technical examination of the tournament, as Vladimir Petkovic’s Desert Warriors also finished the group stage with a perfect record.

Osimhen scored twice against Mozambique while Lookman opened the scoring after 20 minutes with his third goal of the tournament. The victory maintained Nigeria’s status as one of the favorites to lift the trophy, despite the unwanted distraction from the on field disagreement between two of African football’s most decorated current players.