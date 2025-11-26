Neymar Family Purchases Pelé Brand for Reported US$18 Million

The family of Brazilian football star Neymar Jr has acquired the global brand rights of legendary player Pelé through NR Sports, the company owned by Neymar Santos Sr, in a deal reportedly valued at approximately 18 million United States dollars (USD).

Neymar Sr announced the acquisition on Tuesday, November 25 at the Pelé Museum in Santos, the coastal Brazilian city where the late football icon built much of his extraordinary career. “We are proud to reach this milestone,” he stated, emphasizing that Pelé’s name remains a powerful brand with significant worldwide value. “We want to enhance its identity and bring it into the present.”

Confidentiality agreements prevented full disclosure of the transaction terms, but Brazilian media outlets reported the 18 million dollar figure. The brand rights were previously controlled by Sport 10, a company based in the United States.

Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is widely considered among the greatest footballers in history. He won three World Cups for Brazil in 1958, 1962, and 1970, establishing a record that remains unmatched. The sporting legend passed away in December 2022, yet his legacy continues to inspire global admiration.

Pelé’s daughter Flavia attended the ceremony marking the transfer of brand ownership. She expressed profound emotion about the acquisition. “There are no words to describe the emotion of bringing back a brand that is the soul, humanity, and love. It’s priceless as his daughter, I feel honoured and happy,” she said.

NR Sports characterized the purchase as the repatriation of one of football’s most significant symbols. The company described the acquisition as a major step toward preserving and expanding Pelé’s legacy for future generations, signaling intentions to actively manage and grow the brand’s commercial presence.

The transaction represents a notable shift in sports branding, bringing control of a Brazilian icon’s intellectual property back under Brazilian ownership after years of foreign management. Industry observers suggest the move could lead to renewed marketing initiatives across Latin America and other global markets where Pelé’s influence remains strong.

Santos, where Pelé spent the majority of his club career, has long served as a pilgrimage site for football enthusiasts. The Pelé Museum there houses memorabilia and exhibits chronicling his remarkable achievements, including his unprecedented World Cup triumphs and prolific goal-scoring records.

Neymar Jr, currently among Brazil’s most prominent active players, has often cited Pelé as an inspiration throughout his career. The acquisition by his family’s company creates an intriguing connection between generations of Brazilian football excellence, linking past glory with contemporary star power.

The deal’s timing, more than two years after Pelé’s death, suggests careful negotiation between stakeholders. Sport 10 had managed the brand’s commercial rights for several years, overseeing licensing agreements and promotional partnerships worldwide.