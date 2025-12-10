News Ghana Retracts Article Concerning MIIF CEO Justina Nelson

News Ghana formally retracts its 3 December 2025 article and apologises to Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) CEO Mrs. Justina Nelson for published allegations.

News Ghana hereby fully retracts the article titled “Plot To Frame Former MIIF Executives Uncovered” which was published on 3 December 2025.

The article contained serious allegations regarding Mrs. Justina Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund.

We acknowledge that these allegations were unfounded and should not have been published. We extend an unreserved apology to Mrs. Nelson for the distress and reputational harm caused by the article.

The article has been permanently removed from our website and all associated digital platforms.

News Ghana remains committed to the highest standards of journalistic integrity, accuracy, and fairness.

We undertake to exercise greater diligence in our editorial processes to prevent such occurrences.

Our goal is to provide credible and responsible news to our readers, and we regret this lapse.