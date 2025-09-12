Newmont Graduates First Female Dozer Operators

Newmont’s Ahafo North project has graduated its first cohort of female dozer operators, marking a significant breakthrough for gender inclusion in Ghana’s mining sector. The eight women completed a comprehensive 10-month training programme designed to operate heavy mining equipment safely and efficiently.

The graduation ceremony at the Ahafo North site celebrated the successful completion of the D10T & 844K Beneficiary Mastery Programme. The training combined simulator-based learning, theoretical instruction, and hands-on experience with specialized mining equipment, incorporating modules certified by Ghana’s Minerals Commission.

The milestone represents progress at Ahafo, where commercial production began in 2006 and operations span both surface and underground mines approximately 290 kilometers northwest of Accra. General Manager Charles Bissue described the achievement as historic, stating the women “challenged themselves, endured a rigorous training programme, broke barriers, and emerged as certified dozer operators.”

Each graduate received a Certificate of Competency from Newmont, signifying their readiness to operate heavy equipment in mining environments. The programme addressed technical skills, safety awareness, and operational competencies required for mining operations at industry standards.

The graduation advances Newmont’s 2021 commitment to achieve gender parity at Ahafo North as part of its broader Inclusion and Diversity agenda. Director of People Mina Duah emphasized that reaching this target required “bold steps and intentional action,” describing the graduates as “role models for the next generation of women in mining.”

The initiative addresses gender representation challenges in Ghana’s mining sector, where female participation in core mining roles remains limited. Research indicates that fewer than five percent of artisanal and small-scale gold mining licenses in Ghana are held by women, highlighting the significance of major companies creating pathways for female participation.

Organizations like Women in Mining Ghana work to promote women’s advancement in the natural resources sector for economic empowerment and community transformation. The Newmont programme aligns with these broader efforts to increase female representation in traditionally male-dominated mining operations.

The training programme’s success demonstrates the viability of investing in women’s technical capabilities within heavy equipment operations. By providing comprehensive training and certification, Newmont creates opportunities for women to access higher-paying skilled positions in mining operations.

The company’s gender parity initiative at Ahafo North reflects industry recognition that diverse workforces contribute to operational excellence and community development. The programme establishes precedents for other mining companies operating in Ghana and across Africa to expand gender inclusion efforts.

The eight newly certified operators represent potential catalysts for broader cultural change within Ghana’s mining industry. Their success challenges traditional assumptions about women’s capabilities in heavy equipment operations while demonstrating the business case for inclusive hiring and training practices.

As Newmont operates the largest gold mine in Ghana with transformative impact on the Ahafo region, these diversity initiatives carry significance beyond individual career advancement, potentially influencing industry-wide approaches to workforce development and gender inclusion.