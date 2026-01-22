Newmont Drops “Sapetee” Road Plan After Demo

Newmont Ghana Gold Limited has reversed its position on constructing double-sealed roads in the Asutifi North District following just one day of a planned three-day community protest, agreeing instead to build the asphalt roads demanded by residents.

The mining company’s change in stance came after a high-level meeting convened by Ahafo Regional Minister, Mrs. Charity Gardiner, on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at the Regional Security Council.

The meeting included Newmont’s senior management, protest leaders, security officials, and other stakeholders.

Sources at the meeting confirmed that Newmont officials, led by their Acting General Manager, pledged to construct asphalt roads. They indicated, however, that the new position must be communicated to the company’s global headquarters in Denver, USA, with feedback expected next week.

The reversal came after a major demonstration on Tuesday, January 20, the first day of a planned three-day action. Hundreds of residents, Assembly Members, and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) marched through Kenyasi and Ntotroso to Newmont’s plant site, defying a strong warning from the Paramount Chiefs of Kenyasi No. 1, Kenyasi No. 2, and Ntotroso.

Protesters argued that the proposed double-sealed roads, locally called “Sapetee”, were substandard and deteriorated quickly, citing existing examples in Ntotroso, Gyedu, and Wamahinso. They carried placards with messages such as “Our Roads, Our Choice” “Newmont Profits While We Suffer” and “We Don’t Want ‘Saapetee’ Roads,” demanding meaningful consultation and durable asphalt roads instead.

The protest proceeded peacefully under police supervision, ending with the submission of a petition to the Regional Minister.

Chiefs’ Opposition and Breakdown in Dialogue

The demonstration followed a tense standoff between community representatives and traditional authorities. The Paramount Chiefs of Kenyasi No. 1, Kenyasi No. 2 and Ntotroso had earlier cautioned residents against protesting, warning of “ruthless” consequences for anyone defying their directive.

The conflict stemmed from a breakdown in talks between Assembly members and Newmont’s community relations team.

In a notice dated January 5, 2026, the Assembly members expressed a loss of confidence in Newmont’s representatives and declared they would no longer engage with them.

A Pledge for Progress

With Newmont’s new commitment, the remaining days of the planned protest have been suspended. All eyes are now on the company’s Denver headquarters to endorse the asphalt road pledge, a decision that will determine whether the community’s swift and decisive action leads to lasting change.